Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium New Advisory Client 04-Jun-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 4 June 2019 COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") OASISBloc Retains Coinsilium as Advisor for US$35m Targeted Presale and IEO New Blockchain-based Platform Developed by Top 10 Blockchain Technology Solution Provider London, UK, 4 June 2019 - Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX:COIN), the blockchain venture builder, advisor and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies, is pleased to announce its engagement with Singapore registered OASISValue Pte. Ltd. ("OASISBloc"). Highlights: ? Coinsilium is to provide advisory services in relation to OASISBloc's US$35m targeted presale and Initial Exchange Offering ("IEO") for Oasis Chain, a new blockchain-based platform for distributed value, data sharing, storage and transaction across various domain partners; ? In parallel to the advisory engagement, Eddy Travia CEO of Coinsilium is to join the OASISBloc Board of Advisors; ? Terms pertaining to the advisory engagement are market sensitive and subject to confidentiality agreements, however certain additional information is provided below; and ? OASISBloc, backed by DoubleChain Inc. in Korea, is the first blockchainized data platform designed for trading useful data & value in the business world. Coinsilium's CEO, Eddy Travia, commented: "We are delighted to have been retained as advisors for OASISBloc on its forthcoming IEO. "We are witnessing a growing market interest in this new form of token generation event conducted in tandem with cryptocurrency exchanges. "As this emerging trend gains momentum, we anticipate higher demand for our advisory services and our aim is to remain selective and advise the highest quality projects led by teams with a strong technical expertise such as OASISBloc. "Coinsilium continues to grow its advisory arm and new engagements such as that announced today, articulate the Company's growing reputation and with success, can materially bolster the Company's revenues and underlying balance sheet. Both elements build shareholder value as our market continues to advance and grow." About OASISBloc OASISBloc, backed by DoubleChain Inc in Korea, is the first blockchainised data platform designed for trading useful data & value in the business world. OASISBloc consists of Oasis Chain and 21 Domain Chains focused on various industries. OASISBloc aims to build a solid ecosystem by gathering partners from many industry sectors to act as a data marketplace. OASISBloc adds extra value to data through AI and big data analysis. The Domain Chains benefit from OASISBloc's value-added services and market data platform. A token ecosystem, with the OSB token at its core, will provide fair rewards to all participants and contributors. The Oasis Chain and the Domain Chains will use the innovative ePOA consensus algorithm (equitable Proof of Authority) to ensure that block generations and verifications are conducted by a selected trusted authority. OASISBloc is developed by Korean blockchain studio Doublechain Inc, a Top 10 Blockchain Technology Solution Provider (as ranked by APAC CIO Outlook), and is led by Mr. William Samgu Chun, pioneer entrepreneur and innovator in blockchain technologies. For further information about OASISBloc please visit: [1]https://www.oasisbloc.io/ [2] Advisory Service Terms Terms pertaining to advisory engagements are market sensitive and subject to confidentiality agreements. As a rule, service fees are made up of monthly retainer fees and a final success fee; the latter usually being a fixed fee or single digit percentage of the global proceeds of the project token sale, payable on its successful completion. Whilst these revenues can be meaningful, fees are usually denominated or payable in cryptocurrencies or project tokens and are therefore often subject to the high levels of volatility witnessed in this industry. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381089 Coinsilium Group Limited Eddy Travia, CEO +44 (0) 20 3889 4312 Coinsilium Group Limited www.coinsilium.com [3] Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Peterhouse Capital Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser) Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 SI Capital Limited (Broker) Notes to Editor About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a venture builder, investor and advisor, supporting early-stage blockchain technology companies and the digital token economy. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium harnesses its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in some of the world's leading blockchain projects such as RSK/RIF Labs and Factom. Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For further information about Coinsilium please visit: www.coinsilium.com ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 8956 EQS News ID: 818707 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b212e123af96a27c8d1daa209b8e24a3&application_id=818707&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4baba7dce60b263ee319f5f4d1638c21&application_id=818707&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cb69d1607c8c6ce75a5bfbfb7a28427b&application_id=818707&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2019 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)