The Learning Evolution - where does innovation really matter?

The London Learning Innovation Forum:13 June 2019 - RSVP Required

HERNDON, Virginia, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Tree International is hosting an RSVP-only event on 13 June 2019 in London at our Euston House offices, to unveil a scalable set of products and services to support organisations as they work to transform themselves through the development of their workforce.

Factoring in a distracted learning environment,1 along with the prevalence of easily accessible (but low quality) free training resources, the learning marketplace is overwhelmed by choices that do not provide a holistic outcome-based approach that is both flexible and scalable:

1% of a typical workweek is all employees have to focus on training

Knowledge workers are constantly distracted with millions of websites, apps, and video

More than 70% of workforce learning happens on the job

"Our 40+ years' heritage of guiding clients through IT innovation and learning transformation enables us to leverage rich expertise in instructional design, proprietary content, and a consultative lifecycle approach that drives transformative outcomes," said Richard A. Spires, Learning Tree CEO. "Our modern learning ecosystem focuses on delivering an outcome-oriented approach to meet all moments of learning need, at scale."

"For our 13th June UK event, a panel drawn from industry learning transformation leaders will debate the latest trends and how leveraging emerging practices can deliver dynamic learning programs that inspire change," said Ben Kite, UK Managing Director.

RSVP:

LearningTree.co.uk/13JUNE (in person or virtual participation)

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International is the trusted, global leader in supporting the development of knowledge, skills, and abilities in today's workforce. Learning Tree has helped more than 2.5 million individuals worldwide develop the skills and earn the certifications necessary to support their careers and organizations' missions. With the world's largest collection of proprietary and partner content for the IT profession, the Learning Tree ecosystem reflects how learning is done today and provides greater impact than eLearning or classroom learning alone.

To learn more, call 0800 282 353 or visit LearningTree.co.uk/Evolve

