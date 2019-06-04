Biggest Q1 for EMEA in company history

(Infosecurity Europe, Stand E50)--Tripwire, Inc., a leading global provider of security and compliance solutions for enterprises and industrial organizations, today announced a record-setting Q1 2019 for EMEA, with a bookings growth rate of 144 percent over the first quarter of 2018. This marked the largest Q1 in Tripwire EMEA history, fueled by increased interest in Tripwire's vulnerability management solutions as well as upticks in business from industrial (critical infrastructure and energy), government and financial services sectors.

"It's a critical time for cybersecurity in EMEA," said Neil Harvey, vice president of EMEA at Tripwire. "With the introduction of new regulations like GDPR, increased geopolitical activity and constant news of data breaches, organizations have no choice but to pay more attention to security. It's our mission to help organizations establish and maintain a strong foundation of security so they can continue running their businesses amidst growing cyberthreats."

The first quarter of 2019 builds upon a positive trend as Tripwire closed out a growth year in 2018, and executives are confident the company will continue to see substantial growth during the second quarter.

Harvey added: "At an increasing rate, organizations are investing in getting the fundamentals of security right. Our customers know they need to strengthen their security posture, and not just meet bare-minimum regulatory requirements. Growth of our vulnerability management business is an indication that organizations are addressing one of the leading root causes of data breaches and cyber incidents."

Tripwire's vulnerability management (VM) capabilities deliver a comprehensive view of risks, along with actionable reporting and recommendations. Solutions include Tripwire IP360, the company's enterprise-class VM software solution, and through Tripwire ExpertOpsSM VM, which delivers personalized consulting and managed services to organizations. Tripwire also provides penetration testing services.

Growth in the region is also attributed to stronger partnerships, with channel partners experiencing healthier margins as a result of Tripwire's increased presence across EMEA.

Tripwire recently announced the expansion of the Tripwire Partner Program to reflect increased focus on partnerships that help end customers build more robust, integrated security programs.

"Our partnership with Tripwire is based on trust," said Klaus Schlichtherle, Group CEO at Infinigate Holding AG. "Their investment in building a strong partner channel is quite unique and provides confidence and the necessary know-how to best implement cybersecurity solutions across a very complex and steadily evolving threat landscape."

Nidal Othman, managing director at StarLink added: "Partnering with Tripwire in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa region since 2012, we can proudly say that Tripwire is a top strategic provider in StarLink's security portfolio. Tripwire's comprehensive product suite is an emerging technology in our landscape, and has enabled enterprises in the region to build strong, cyber-resilient environments."

