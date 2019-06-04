Rich Curriculum will Highlight Best-Practices of Selling into Newegg's Global Markets

Newegg, the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America with a global reach into more than 50 countries, today unveiled important details of its upcoming Newegg Seller Summit taking place June 11 in London as a featured component of London Tech Week. Newegg Seller Summit is expected to draw hundreds of aspiring and seasoned e-commerce sellers looking to take their businesses into North America and other key markets.

"London Tech Week brings the international business community out in force, and the Newegg Seller Summit is a must-visit event for attendees in the e-commerce space looking to expand into new geographies," said Sophia Tsao, Chief Marketplace Officer, Newegg. "This year we've assembled a terrific roster of experts from all facets of e-commerce who generously offer their expertise based on many years mastering the finer points of selling internationally."

Newegg Seller Summit is a great networking opportunity for London Tech Week attendees to learn from keynotes and panel discussions about global e-commerce, cross-border trade and service verticals related to global e-commerce. Newegg Seller Summit's curriculum will highlight real-life testimonials from existing marketplace sellers, service providers, trade organizations, authors and marketers, covering all aspects of global e-commerce. Seller Summit attendees will benefit from insightful presentations and workshops led by senior leaders at WorldFirst, Avalara, UPS and other organizations that live and breathe global e-commerce every day.

Details How to Register:

Date: June 11, 2019

Time: 8:00 a.m. until 5:15 p.m.

Location: Kings Place adjacent King's Cross Station in central London

More information: http://www.newegg.com/europesummit

Register here

Agenda:

8:00 9:30 a.m. Registration Networking Breakfast 9:30 9:40 a.m. Opening Remarks 9:40 10:10 a.m. Opening Keynote: The Globalization of E-commerce 10:10 10:30 a.m. Presentation: Streamlining Cross-Border Payments for Today's Global Business 10:30 10:50 a.m. Networking Break 10:50 11:10 a.m. Presentation: Establishing a Fulfillment Ecosystem 11:10 11:30 a.m. Presentation: Demystifying Global Tax Compliance 11:30 11:50 a.m. Presentation: Upgrading Your Cross-Border Selling 11:50 a.m. 1:00 p.m. Lunch Break 1:00 1:30 p.m. Panel Discussion: Cross-Border E-commerce First Hand 1:30 1:50 p.m. Presentation: Growing Your Global Omnichannel Approach 1:50 2:10 p.m. Presentation: The Evolution of Digital Payments 2:10 2:40 p.m. Panel Discussion: The Pulse of Global Fulfillment 2:40 3:15 p.m. Networking Break 3:15 3:45 p.m. Panel Discussion: Understanding How Brands Are Leveraging the Marketplace Platform 3:45 4:05 p.m. Fireside Chat: Consumer Trends Shaping Tomorrow's Commerce 4:05 4:15 p.m. Closing Remarks 4:15 5:15 p.m. Networking Reception

The agenda above details Main Track events taking place in the main hall. Note that in the afternoon, attendees will have the option of attending Main Track events, or a series of smaller, interactive workshops hosted by Newegg and other featured partners. Attendees are encouraged to customize their day to include events most relevant to their interests. Visit http://www.newegg.com/europesummit to view the full agenda.

About Newegg Inc.

Newegg Inc. is the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, with a global reach into more than 50 countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its more than 38 million registered users a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit http://www.newegg.com.

