Announcing the Second Year of the "Olive Oil World Tour" Campaign for Spanish Olive Oil

TOKYO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olives Oil from Spain will be holding their "Olive Oil World Tour" campaign for the second consecutive year to promote the sale of olive oils produced in Spain. This global campaign started in 2018 with support from the European Union (EU).

Now in its second year, the following events and more are planned for the Japanese leg of the Tour, which will happen mainly in October. The aim is to expand the number of new users of Spanish olive oil through these activities:

displaying videos promoting olive oil on five oversized displays located at the crossing in Shibuya, Tokyo

setting up an Olive Oil World Tour booth at Haneda Airport to provide presentations on olive oil, activities for children, etc.

events for members of the Japanese press, introducing ways to pair olive oil with Japanese cuisine

building communities through the campaign's own website

In 2018, the inaugural year of the World Tour, the campaign reached, in Japan, to 55 million consumers using billboards, booths, and more set up at Narita Airport, shopping malls, and other locations. We held press conferences with female celebrities acting as PR ambassadors, and collaborated with social media influencers in the areas of lifestyle, food, and travel, all under the campaign slogan of "Let's Make a Tastier World."

Olive oil imports to Japan continue to grow. 58,000 tons of olive oil were imported in 2018, for an increase of 5.44% from the previous year. European olive oil boasts a high percentage of the market for olive oil in Japan, standing at 95.5% in the first quarter of 2019. Of this, Spanish olive oil accounts for around 60% of the olive oil consumed in Japan, and is well-liked by Japanese consumers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/896838/Olive_Oils_from_Spain_in_Japan.jpg