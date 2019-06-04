The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 11 June 2019. Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060089332 ----------------------------------------- Name: Sydinvest Scandi KL ----------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 11 June 2019 ----------------------------------------- Short name: SYISCAKL ----------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 42888 ----------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0015298384 ------------------------------------------------ Name: Sydinvest Danmark A DKK ------------------------------------------------ Short name: SYIADKK ------------------------------------------------ Unchanged orderbook ID: 3827 ------------------------------------------------ For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=727824