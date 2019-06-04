Sistema PJSFC (SSA) SISTEMA ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2019 04-Jun-2019 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SISTEMA ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2019 Moscow, Russia - 4 June 2019 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, "the Group") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company, today announces its unaudited consolidated financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the first quarter ended 31 March 2019. SUCCESSFUL DELIVERY AGAINST STRATEGIC AND OPERATIONAL GOALS · Sustained revenue growth1 due to strong results from the majority of portfolio companies. · At least double-digit OIBDA growth at MTS, Detsky Mir, Segezha Group, Agroholding Steppe, and Medsi driven by excellent operating results and financial discipline. · Increased operational scale in real estate development: In February 2019, Sistema sold 51% of JSC Leader Invest to Etalon Group, while retaining a 49% stake in the company. Following this transaction, Sistema acquired 25% of Etalon Group for USD 226.6 million. The transactions create a top-three player in the Moscow and St Petersburg markets, bring together complementary development portfolios, and allow Leader Invest to leverage Etalon's general contracting capacity and regional sales network to accelerate the construction and sales of its own projects, as well as generating significant synergies in construction and reducing administrative expenses. · Strengthened position in the fast-growing e-commerce market: In February 2019, Sistema acquired 18.7% of Russia's leading multi-category online retailer, Ozon Holdings, from MTS for RUB 7.9 billion. The Company has also acquired shares from a number of minority shareholders in Ozon. As a result, Sistema's direct ownership in Ozon stands at 21.9%. In addition, venture fund Sistema_VC holds a 16.3% stake in Ozon. The decision to increase the stake is based on Sistema's strategic bet on growth prospects for e-commerce and market consolidation through investments in the market leader. · Increased and crystalized value of pharmaceuticals business: In December 2018, Sistema acquired a stake in leading pharmaceutical company OBL Pharm for RUB 1.83 billion, as part of an investment consortium consisting of VTB and members of the OBL Pharm management team. The strategic aim of the transaction is to merge OBL Pharm with Sistema's pharmaceutical holding, Binnopharm, and to build the combined company, operating under the Alium brand, into a top-five pharmaceutical producer in the commercial segment, the fastest-growing segment of the Russian pharma market. In April 2019 the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the Russia-China Investment Fund (RDIF) and major Middle Eastern investors joined the project, and will invest more than RUB 4 billion to acquire a stake in OBL Pharm. · Debt portfolio optimisation via an active presence on the public bond market: In February - April 2019, Sistema successfully returned to the local capital market. The Corporation repurchased series 001P-07 bonds in the amount of RUB 482.2 million out of the total of RUB 10 billion via a tender offer, and completed a secondary placement of the same amount, issued two RUB 10 billion series 001P-009 and series 001P-10 bonds. The placements generated significant investor interest in Sistema's debt securities and demonstrated positive market perception of the Corporation's investment case. Proceeds from these placements were used in May 2019 to redeem at maturity the Company's USD 500 million Eurobond. · Dividend payments: In March 2019, Sistema's Board of Directors resolved to recommend that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approve dividends for the full year 2018 of RUB 1,061.5 million (which corresponds to RUB 0.11 per ordinary share or RUB 2.2 per GDR). 1Q 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS · Consolidated revenue increased by 10.4%[1] year-on-year to RUB 185.5 billion. · Adjusted OIBDA[2] increased by 4.5% year-on-year to RUB 62.0 billion; the adjusted OIBDA margin was 33.4%. · Adjusted net profit attributable to Sistema[3] was RUB 15.7 billion. Andrey Dubovskov, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sistema, said: "Sistema continues to excel in our core competency: developing assets. Our portfolio companies go off to a strong start to the year, delivering excellent operational and financial results. Our portfolio companies continued to set the trend in their respective markets, expanded the range of products and services they offer customers, and increased their market shares. "Leveraging its core user base and advantages of scale, MTS is expanding in attractive complementary digital industries - cloud services, e-sports and Internet of Things. Detsky Mir continues to open new stores in Kazakhstan and Belarus, transforming from a national to an international brand, while simultaneously strengthening its e-commerce presence in the rapidly developing Russian market. Segezha Group showcased historically strong efficiency by posting a record OIBDA margin, while growing sales. Agroholding Steppe continues to expand its business: revenue grew by triple digits primarily due to growth in the Agrotrading segment. Steppe is also continuing to build a port on the Azov Sea and two dairy farms in the Rostov and Krasnodar regions. Medsi extended its lead over its competitors in the private healthcare market, delivering high-quality growth in both the Mandatory and Voluntary Health Insurance segments, as well as the individual patients segment. "As our portfolio companies continue to deliver strong results and generate stable cash flow for the Corporation, work is underway at the Corporate Centre to further crystallise the value of our businesses. In the first quarter we focused on three areas: real estate, pharmaceuticals and e-commerce. "With the sale of a controlling stake in Leader Invest to Etalon Group and the subsequent acquisition of a stake in Etalon, we laid the groundwork for creation of a new residential real estate market leader in Moscow and St. Petersburg. Integration of the two businesses is underway and we expect to see benefits of synergies and scale in the near future. Another major project relates to our pharmaceuticals business. We acquired leading Russian pharmaceutical company OBL Pharm as part of a consortium of investors, and are currently working to merge it with our existing asset, Binnopharm, under the brand name Alium. In April, the RDIF, RCIF and major Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds signed on as co-investors, confirming the strong investment case for this project. "We also increased our stake in leading multi-category online retailer Ozon through the consolidation of a stake owned by MTS and acquisition of shares of several minority shareholders. Ozon is well placed to emerge a market-leader from the fragmented e-commerce sector as the market leader, which will enhance the value of Sistema's stake in the company. FINANCIAL SUMMARY AND GROUP OPERATING REVIEW (RUB million) 1Q 2019 1Q 2018 Change Revenue 185,544 168,014 10.4% Adj. OIBDA 61,962 59,269 4.5% Operating profit 27,885 26,490 5.3% Net profit/(loss) attributable to Sistema 16,641 (1,243) - Adj. net profit / (loss) attributable to 15,713 (215) - Sistema In 1Q 2019, Sistema's consolidated revenue increased by 10.4% year-on-year as a result of increased revenue from key assets: MTS, thanks to strong results from the business in Russia and Ukraine; Detsky Mir, as a result of the ramp-up of stores opened in 2017-18, improved like-for-like sales in Russia and Kazakhstan and increased contributions from the e-commerce segment; Segezha Group, primarily as a result of strong sales in the paper and packaging segment; Agroholding Steppe, due to positive dynamics in the agrotrading business, launch of the sugar and grocery product marketing division, and stronger revenue from the Dairy and Vegetable divisions; Medsi, as a result of a nearly three-fold increase in in-patient volumes under the Mandatory Health Insurance programme, revenue growth in the

