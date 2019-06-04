DJ SISTEMA ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2019

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) SISTEMA ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2019 04-Jun-2019 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SISTEMA ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2019 Moscow, Russia - 4 June 2019 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, "the Group") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company, today announces its unaudited consolidated financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the first quarter ended 31 March 2019. SUCCESSFUL DELIVERY AGAINST STRATEGIC AND OPERATIONAL GOALS · Sustained revenue growth1 due to strong results from the majority of portfolio companies. · At least double-digit OIBDA growth at MTS, Detsky Mir, Segezha Group, Agroholding Steppe, and Medsi driven by excellent operating results and financial discipline. · Increased operational scale in real estate development: In February 2019, Sistema sold 51% of JSC Leader Invest to Etalon Group, while retaining a 49% stake in the company. Following this transaction, Sistema acquired 25% of Etalon Group for USD 226.6 million. The transactions create a top-three player in the Moscow and St Petersburg markets, bring together complementary development portfolios, and allow Leader Invest to leverage Etalon's general contracting capacity and regional sales network to accelerate the construction and sales of its own projects, as well as generating significant synergies in construction and reducing administrative expenses. · Strengthened position in the fast-growing e-commerce market: In February 2019, Sistema acquired 18.7% of Russia's leading multi-category online retailer, Ozon Holdings, from MTS for RUB 7.9 billion. The Company has also acquired shares from a number of minority shareholders in Ozon. As a result, Sistema's direct ownership in Ozon stands at 21.9%. In addition, venture fund Sistema_VC holds a 16.3% stake in Ozon. The decision to increase the stake is based on Sistema's strategic bet on growth prospects for e-commerce and market consolidation through investments in the market leader. · Increased and crystalized value of pharmaceuticals business: In December 2018, Sistema acquired a stake in leading pharmaceutical company OBL Pharm for RUB 1.83 billion, as part of an investment consortium consisting of VTB and members of the OBL Pharm management team. The strategic aim of the transaction is to merge OBL Pharm with Sistema's pharmaceutical holding, Binnopharm, and to build the combined company, operating under the Alium brand, into a top-five pharmaceutical producer in the commercial segment, the fastest-growing segment of the Russian pharma market. In April 2019 the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the Russia-China Investment Fund (RDIF) and major Middle Eastern investors joined the project, and will invest more than RUB 4 billion to acquire a stake in OBL Pharm. · Debt portfolio optimisation via an active presence on the public bond market: In February - April 2019, Sistema successfully returned to the local capital market. The Corporation repurchased series 001P-07 bonds in the amount of RUB 482.2 million out of the total of RUB 10 billion via a tender offer, and completed a secondary placement of the same amount, issued two RUB 10 billion series 001P-009 and series 001P-10 bonds. The placements generated significant investor interest in Sistema's debt securities and demonstrated positive market perception of the Corporation's investment case. Proceeds from these placements were used in May 2019 to redeem at maturity the Company's USD 500 million Eurobond. · Dividend payments: In March 2019, Sistema's Board of Directors resolved to recommend that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approve dividends for the full year 2018 of RUB 1,061.5 million (which corresponds to RUB 0.11 per ordinary share or RUB 2.2 per GDR). 1Q 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS · Consolidated revenue increased by 10.4%[1] year-on-year to RUB 185.5 billion. · Adjusted OIBDA[2] increased by 4.5% year-on-year to RUB 62.0 billion; the adjusted OIBDA margin was 33.4%. · Adjusted net profit attributable to Sistema[3] was RUB 15.7 billion. Andrey Dubovskov, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sistema, said: "Sistema continues to excel in our core competency: developing assets. Our portfolio companies go off to a strong start to the year, delivering excellent operational and financial results. Our portfolio companies continued to set the trend in their respective markets, expanded the range of products and services they offer customers, and increased their market shares. "Leveraging its core user base and advantages of scale, MTS is expanding in attractive complementary digital industries - cloud services, e-sports and Internet of Things. Detsky Mir continues to open new stores in Kazakhstan and Belarus, transforming from a national to an international brand, while simultaneously strengthening its e-commerce presence in the rapidly developing Russian market. Segezha Group showcased historically strong efficiency by posting a record OIBDA margin, while growing sales. Agroholding Steppe continues to expand its business: revenue grew by triple digits primarily due to growth in the Agrotrading segment. Steppe is also continuing to build a port on the Azov Sea and two dairy farms in the Rostov and Krasnodar regions. Medsi extended its lead over its competitors in the private healthcare market, delivering high-quality growth in both the Mandatory and Voluntary Health Insurance segments, as well as the individual patients segment. "As our portfolio companies continue to deliver strong results and generate stable cash flow for the Corporation, work is underway at the Corporate Centre to further crystallise the value of our businesses. In the first quarter we focused on three areas: real estate, pharmaceuticals and e-commerce. "With the sale of a controlling stake in Leader Invest to Etalon Group and the subsequent acquisition of a stake in Etalon, we laid the groundwork for creation of a new residential real estate market leader in Moscow and St. Petersburg. Integration of the two businesses is underway and we expect to see benefits of synergies and scale in the near future. Another major project relates to our pharmaceuticals business. We acquired leading Russian pharmaceutical company OBL Pharm as part of a consortium of investors, and are currently working to merge it with our existing asset, Binnopharm, under the brand name Alium. In April, the RDIF, RCIF and major Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds signed on as co-investors, confirming the strong investment case for this project. "We also increased our stake in leading multi-category online retailer Ozon through the consolidation of a stake owned by MTS and acquisition of shares of several minority shareholders. Ozon is well placed to emerge a market-leader from the fragmented e-commerce sector as the market leader, which will enhance the value of Sistema's stake in the company. *** Conference call information Sistema's management will host a conference call today at 10:00 am (New York time) / 3:00 pm (London time) / 4:00 pm (CEST) / 5:00 pm (Moscow time) to present and discuss the 1Q 2019 results. For further information, please visit www.sistema.com [2] or contact: Investor Relations Public Relations Nikolai Minashin Sergei Kopytov Tel.: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru FINANCIAL SUMMARY AND GROUP OPERATING REVIEW (RUB million) 1Q 2019 1Q 2018 Change Revenue 185,544 168,014 10.4% Adj. OIBDA 61,962 59,269 4.5% Operating profit 27,885 26,490 5.3% Net profit/(loss) attributable to Sistema 16,641 (1,243) - Adj. net profit / (loss) attributable to 15,713 (215) - Sistema In 1Q 2019, Sistema's consolidated revenue increased by 10.4% year-on-year as a result of increased revenue from key assets: MTS, thanks to strong results from the business in Russia and Ukraine; Detsky Mir, as a result of the ramp-up of stores opened in 2017-18, improved like-for-like sales in Russia and Kazakhstan and increased contributions from the e-commerce segment; Segezha Group, primarily as a result of strong sales in the paper and packaging segment; Agroholding Steppe, due to positive dynamics in the agrotrading business, launch of the sugar and grocery product marketing division, and stronger revenue from the Dairy and Vegetable divisions; Medsi, as a result of a nearly three-fold increase in in-patient volumes under the Mandatory Health Insurance programme, revenue growth in the

Voluntary Health Insurance segment and increased revenues from individual patients. Group adjusted OIBDA increased by 4.5% year-on-year in the first quarter, reflecting strong results at MTS, primarily due to continued growth in the mobile services segment; Detsky Mir as a result of strong revenue dynamics, optimisation of purchasing prices, efficient management of the product assortment and increased operational efficiency; Segezha Group, mainly as a result of increased efficiency of sales in the paper and packaging segment; Agroholding Steppe, due to growth of the agrotrading segment, sugar and grocery trading segment and increased output in the dairy division; Medsi, as capacity utilisation of key assets ramped up and revenue per square metre of medical facilities rose. The Group adjusted OIBDA margin was 33.4%. Group selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) increased by 7.8% year-on-year in the first quarter to RUB 33.7 billion, driven by increased SG&A at MTS, Detsky Mir and Segezha Group as a result of continued business development. The SG&A/revenue ratio declined year-on-year from 18.6% to 18.2% due to sustained cost controls. SG&A at the Corporate Centre declined year-on-year by 15.5% to RUB 1.3 billion as a result of decreased compensation costs, reduced administrative expenses and headcount optimisation. Group capital expenditures decreased slightly year-on-year to RUB 21.3 billion. OPERATING REVIEW[4] ******************* MTS Leading telecommunications operator and digital services provider in Russia (RUB million) 1Q 2019 1Q 2018 Change Revenue 118,025 107,926 9.4% OIBDA 58,558 52,076 12.4% OIBDA margin 49.6% 48.3% 1.3 p.p. Operating income 32,139 26,754 20.1% Adj. profit 7,076 7,711 (8.2%) attributable to Sistema In 1Q 2019, revenue at MTS rose by 9.4% year-on-year due to the robust performance of MTS's Russian operations, which in turn was driven by positive trends in revenue from mobile services and an increase in retail smartphone sales; outstanding performance of the company's Ukrainian operations due to continued increases in data usage, as well as the consolidation of MTS Bank, also contributed to the growth. OIBDA grew by 12.4% in 1Q 2019 primarily due to continued growth of the mobile services segment. OIBDA was also affected by one-off gains from the sale of Ozon shares to Sistema PJSFC[5] and the sale of MGTS real estate assets to JSC Business Nedvizhimost. The OIBDA margin grew by 1.3 p.p. to 49.6% in 1Q 2019. In 1Q, adjusted net profit decreased by 8.2% year-on-year due mainly to a rise in interest costs. As part of its digital strategy, MTS acquired cloud provider IT-Grad, allowing the company to expand its cloud business and increase the efficiency of its CloudMTS provider. MTS also expanded its gaming ecosystem with the launch of interactive media platform WASD.TV, which will serve as a base for various eSport services, from professional cybersport to multimedia content. OUTLOOK FOR 2019 MTS forecasts revenue growth of slightly above 3%. MTS targets keeping OIBDA at the same level as 2018. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD Under the new dividend policy for 2019-2021 MTS will seek to pay at least RUB 28.0 per ordinary share per calendar year, distributed in two semi-annual payments. In April 2019, the Board of Directors of MTS recommended that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders scheduled for 27 June 2019 approve final dividends for FY 2018 in the amount of RUB 19.98 per share (RUB 39.96 per ADR). Detsky Mir Largest children's goods retailer in Russia [6] (RUB million) 1Q 2019 1Q 2018 Change Revenue 27,886 24,020 16.1% Adj. OIBDA 4,165 3,488 19.4% Adj. OIBDA margin 14.9% 14.5% 0.4 p.p. Operating income 1,493 1,079 38.4% Adj. profit 10 182 (94.5%) attributable to Sistema SG&A/revenue 14.0% 15.0% (1.0 p.p.) Like-for-like 6.6% 5.1% 1.5 p.p. growth[7] Traffic growth 7.5% 8.8% (1.3 p.p.) Average ticket (0.9%) (3.4%) 2.5 p.p. growth In 1Q 2019, Detsky Mir's revenue grew by 16.1% year-on-year. Growth was driven by the ramp-up of stores opened in 2017-2018 to full operating capacity, as well as by accelerated growth of like-for-like (LFL) sales in Russia and Kazakhstan and an increase in online sales, which rose by 74.1% year-on-year and accounted for 9.3% of total revenue for the period. Adjusted OIBDA increased by 19.4% to RUB 4.2 billion in 1Q 2019 due to robust revenue performance, optimisation of purchasing costs, effective management of the product assortment and increased operational efficiency. The adjusted OIBDA margin increased by 0.4 p.p. to 14.9% in 1Q 2019, primarily due to a decrease in marketing and staff costs as a result of an increase in labour efficiency. The SG&A/revenue ratio decreased from 15.0% to 14.0% in 1Q. Adjusted profit attributable to Sistema decreased from RUB 0.18 billion to RUB 0.01 billion in 1Q 2019 due to an increase in interest expenses and FX losses. Six new Detsky Mir stores were opened in 1Q 2019. As of 31 March 2019, the total number of stores[8] stood at 748. Detsky Mir entered the Belarusian market under the Detmir brand with 3 stores and total selling space of 3,000 sq. m. By the end of 2019, the Company plans to open at least 80 new stores, including 10 stores in Belarus and at least 8 stores in Kazakhstan where it currently operates 30 stores. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD On 16 May 2019, the Annual General Meeting of shareholders approved a final dividend for FY 2018 in the amount of RUB 4.45 per share, for a total of RUB 3.3 billion. Segezha Group Leading Russian vertically integrated forestry holding (RUB million) 1Q 2019 1Q 2018 Change Revenue 14,487 12,129 19.4% OIBDA 3,970 2,176 82.5% OIBDA margin 27.4% 17.9% 9.5 p.p. Operating income 2,714 1,064 153.8% Net profit/(loss) 2,730 (537) - attributable to Sistema FX-denominated 72.5% 68.1% 4.4 p.p. rev. Own consumption 69.1% 56.3% 12.8 p.p. Total forestry, 1,619.3 1,386.0 16.8% thsd cu m Segezha Group's revenue grew by 19.4% year-on-year to RUB 14.5 billion in 1Q 2019, due in significant measure to increased sales efficiency in the Paper and Packaging segment, which accounted for 60% of total revenue. Another factor that made a positive contribution to revenue was growth of plywood sales following the commissioning of new production capacity in the Kirov region in July 2018. OIBDA increased year-on-year by 82.5% to RUB 4.0 billion in the first quarter of 2019 primarily as a result of changes in the sales mix in favour of higher-margin paper products, as well as increased sales efficiency due to reduced commissions for agents and transition to open book contracts. Combined, these factors allowed Segezha to post a record OIBDA margin of 27.4%, an increase of 9.5 percentage points versus the same period a year earlier. Net profit was RUB 2.7 billion vs. a loss of RUB 0.5 billion in 1Q 2018. FX-revaluation had a major positive impact on net profit. Paper output totalled 100,910 tonnes, up 14% versus 2018. The production increase was mainly the result of reductions in time spent on equipment repairs at Segezha Pulp & Paper Mill in 1Q 2019. In 1Q 2019 Segezha's sack paper sales increased by 18.0% to 65,000 tonnes due to increased volumes shipped under existing contracts and expansion of the client base. Paper sack output increased by 3.7% year-on-year in 1Q 2019 as a result of more working days compared to 1Q 2018. In the reporting period Segezha sold 280 million paper sacks, in line with 1Q 2018 sales. A portion of shipments made in 1Q 2019 will be reflected in the results for 2Q 2019. Birch plywood sales volumes increased by 61% year-on-year to 37,000 cu m in 1Q 2019. Output growth was driven by the launch of the new plywood production facility in the Kirov region in July 2018. Higher production volumes drove growth in shipments to existing clients as well as expansion of the client portfolio. Sawn timber output increased year-on-year by 4.0% to 216,000 cu m in 1Q 2019 primarily due to increased production efficiency at the Onezhsky and Lesosibirsk facilities. Sales volumes were in line with the first quarter 2018. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD In May 2019, an agreement was signed for equipment to build a new plant producing cross-laminated timber (CLT) with annual capacity of 35,000 cu m per year at the Sokol Wood Processing Plant. CLT is an advanced construction material that is more environmentally friendly and reduces construction

