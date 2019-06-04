The Taiwanese manufacturer has confirmed plans to focus on PERC cell production, while scaling down its operational cell capacity from 5 GW to 2.5 GW. It said it could return to full capacity if cell demand rises again, however.Taiwanese solar cell producer United Renewable Energy (URE) is shutting down part of its manufacturing capacity in northern Taiwan, while relocating production equipment to other unspecified facilities. In a statement to pv magazine, the company's spokeswoman, Shelly Yen, confirmed that URE now plans to expand its focus on PERC cell production, while also specifying that ...

