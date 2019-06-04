Checkmarx Open Source Analysis (CxOSA) solution features new engine; part of Checkmarx Software Exposure Platform for end-to-end software security for DevOps

Infosecurity Europe - Checkmarx, the Software Exposure Platform for the enterprise, has deepened its stake in the software composition analysis (SCA) market with a new homegrown engine for its CxOSA solution. Designed by the same Checkmarx research and development team that created its industry-leading CxSAST static application security testing solution, CxOSA empowers development, AppSec and DevOps teams to identify, triage and remediate open source software security vulnerabilities as well as license compliance risks.

With the use of open source components on the rise, the risk related to open source vulnerabilities is also increasing. According to Gartner, IT and security leaders should "Integrate software composition analysis tools as part of the CI/CD pipeline to implement continuous compliance verification, similar to how automated tests verify product quality."1

Although organizations have started to deploy SCA tools, these often operate in complete silos separate from other software security solutions such as static application security testing (SAST) products which look for risks in proprietary and homegrown code. With Checkmarx's shift left approach, homegrown and open source scans can be conducted during the pre-build phase and are then integrated and correlated, reducing noise and false positives. Broad coverage leads to results with greater confidence levels and allows for more intelligent remediation.

"The majority of organizations today use open source components as it helps developers accelerate development, but vulnerabilities in these components represent a top target for successful external attacks," said Assaf Dar, chief product development officer at Checkmarx. "CxOSA prevents the use of vulnerable open source components while allowing for faster delivery of secure software. The solution automates scanning by leveraging existing DevOps integrations, making it the best fit for DevSecOps."

Today, hundreds of organizations use CxOSA with CxSAST within Checkmarx's Software Exposure Platform. The platform tightly integrates CxSAST, CxOSA, CxIAST and CxCodebashing via a unified management and orchestration layer to mitigate risk across the entire software exposure lifecycle. Using all of the platform solution components from one vendor, Checkmarx, empowers organizations to dramatically improve their overall software security posture while reducing total cost of ownership. Checkmarx also offers expert services for software security deployment to advance customers' DevOps programs.

"The new Checkmarx CxOSA engine was built on the foundation of our open source solution, embedding years of experience and research in mitigating open source security and compliance risks," added Dar. "Now, we wholly own all the components of the industry's most comprehensive solution for DevSecOps. For customers, this, among other things, means they experience the industry's tightest coupling of SAST and SCA, allowing them to define and enforce policies for both proprietary and open source vulnerabilities as well as easily derive meaningful correlations and manage software security risks from a single pane of glass."

[1] Gartner, Four Steps to Adopt Open-Source Software as Part of the DevOps Toolchain, Published: 6 February 2019 ID: G00378544 Analyst(s): Manjunath Bhat, Daniel Betts, Christopher Little

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is the Software Exposure Platform for the enterprise. Over 1,400 organizations around the globe rely on Checkmarx to measure and manage software risk at the speed of DevOps. Checkmarx serves five of the world's top 10 software vendors, four of the top American banks, and many government organizations and Fortune 500 enterprises, including SAP, Samsung, and Salesforce.com. Learn more at Checkmarx.com.

