Money management app Money Dashboard has released integrations with three new account providers - Revolut, Chip and Marcus by Goldman Sachs. The integrations help consumers track spending and progress towards their savings goals in real time. Money Dashboard is the first UK personal finance app to release an integration with Revolut and follows the recent integration with cryptocurrency platform Coinbase.

Users can connect their various accounts to Money Dashboard, allowing them to see how much they've saved and spent, set budgets and plan for the future no matter who they bank with, with Money Dashboard connecting to over 60 financial institutions including challenger banks Monzo and Starling. Money Dashboard is leveraging Open Banking, a government initiative implemented to free up the way consumers share their financial data with regulated third parties.

With millions of people in the UK now connecting to these apps and using them on a daily basis, Money Dashboard believes that ongoing fintech collaborations are clear evidence of growing disruption in the UK's consumer finance market.

Steve Tigar, Money Dashboard CEO said:"We're on a mission to help people master their money by making it easy to manage all their accounts and see them in one place. The growing popularity of fintech apps is a positive sign for what's to come in Open Banking and it's exciting to be working with other ambitious fintechs to deliver better solutions for users."

Money Dashboard launched a crowdfund on Crowdcube last month, raising over £2 million in the first 24 hours. In April, the personal finance app hired former Revolut chief financial officer Peter O'Higgins as CFO.

About Money Dashboard

Launched in 2010, Money Dashboard is the UK's leading money management apps with over 200,000 users. The award-winning app gives consumers the TrueView of their financial position by (1) consolidating current accounts, credit cards, and savings accounts from over 60 financial institutions and (2) allocating each bank transaction into a distinct expenditure category and automatically organising an individual's finances.

Money Dashboard founded the influential trade association FDATA that lobbies on behalf of its members for the adoption of Open Banking standards worldwide.

Money Dashboard is available on the web, iOS and Android.

Find out more at www.moneydashboard.com

