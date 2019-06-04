Companies combine technology and services to accelerate digital transformation projects across Europe

SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Solita, a leading strategy, technology, and data company based in the Nordics, to accelerate digital transformation initiatives at organizations across Europe. Solita will become a strategic OEM partner for SnapLogic in Europe, embedding SnapLogic's Intelligent Integration Platform into Solita's Agile Data Engine solution.

Solita is a digital transformation consultancy driven by data and human insight. The company provides services and technology solutions that help reinvent businesses and society for the better. Solita's services range from strategic consulting to service design, digital development, data, AI analytics, and managed cloud services. In addition to Finland, Solita has offices in Sweden, Germany, and Estonia.

SnapLogic is a platinum sponsor at this week's Snowflake Summit, taking place June 3-6 in San Francisco, where it will be discussing this new partnership alongside Solita which was recently named Snowflake's 2019 EMEA Solution Partner of the Year. The new collaboration between SnapLogic and Solita aims to help customers speed up their digital transformation projects by putting integration front and center. Together, the two companies will enable enterprises to quickly and easily integrate their technology landscape of software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications, cloud data warehouses, analytic tools, big data technologies, and more, so they can more quickly achieve their digital transformation goals.

Jari Niska, President and CEO for Solita, commented: "We are pleased to announce our new partnership with SnapLogic. Their top-tier self-service and citizen integration capabilities, together with their rapid growth and customer success across Europe, make them a great partner for Solita's Agile Data Engine solution. Furthermore, we recognize SnapLogic's advanced integration and connectivity with Snowflake, particularly for high-volume bulk loading and cloud migration, and we look forward to bringing these capabilities to our joint customers across Europe."

Neerav Shah, General Manager for SnapLogic EMEA, added: "We are proud to welcome Solita as the newest member of the SnapLogic Partner Connect Program. The teams' experience and understanding of the Nordic market will enable us to better support customers in the region, as well as across other European markets where we both operate, and we're looking forward to working together to help organizations better utilize their data as they undertake digital transformation."

For more information about the SnapLogic Partner Connect Program, or to learn how to become a partner, please visit: snaplogic.com/partners.

About Solita

Solita is a digital transformation company driven by data and human insight. Over 20 years, we have helped major Nordic companies to succeed and develop their business with modern tech solutions. Our services range from strategic consulting to service design, digital development, data, AI analytics, and managed cloud services. Solita employs over 800 digital business specialists, data and cloud experts in Finland, Sweden, Estonia and Germany. Connect with Solita's Agile Data Engine at https://www.solita.fi/en/agiledataengine/.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic provides the #1 intelligent integration platform. The company's AI-powered workflows and self-service integration capabilities make it fast and easy for organizations to manage all their application integration, data integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, Emirates, Schneider Electric, and Wendy's rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005213/en/

Contacts:

Scott Behles

SnapLogic

scott.behles@snaplogic.com

+1 415-571-4462

Marnie Spicer

Kaizo for SnapLogic

snaplogic@kaizo.co.uk

+44 (0) 20 3176 4723