Jacques Poujade, the Managing Partner for LendPlus, is Featured in a New Interview on LetsBeGameChangers.com

During the Interview, Poujade Reviewed the Five Traits that Successful Real Estate Agents Have in Common

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2019 / Jacques Poujade, the Managing Partner for LendPlus, is pleased to announce that he was recently featured in an interview on LetsBeGameChangers.com.





To read the interview, which is titled "Jacques Poujade Reviews 5 Traits That Make Up A Good Real Estate Agent" in its entirety, please visit http://www.letsbegamechangers.com/lifestyle/jacques-poujade-reviews-5-traits-that-make-up-a-good-real-estate-agent/.

As the interviewer noted, Poujade has many years of experience in the mortgage lending and real estate industries. Through his work, Poujade has seen first-hand what types of people are especially likely to succeed in real estate.

First and foremost, Poujade noted in the interview, successful real estate agents should enjoy helping people. Because real estate is a service industry, the agents typically spend a great deal of time assisting others-whether they are staging a property for viewing, welcoming clients to the area or going over the procedure to purchase a home.

For those who do not genuinely enjoy helping others, real estate agents might quickly burn out from the typical tasks associated with their career. On the other hand, Poujade noted, for people who like this aspect of their job, they will feel good about guiding people through the purchase of a home.

Another trait that successful real estate agents share in common, Poujade said, is that they are all extremely determined.

"Failure is completely out of the question. Each deal matters," Poujade noted, adding that every client should have their wishes fulfilled.

"However, this cannot occur by itself. An agent represents the client's interests and must take a proactive, persistent, and dogged approach to ensure that the client gets the best outcome possible."

Successful real estate agents are also very good at networking, Poujade told the interviewer. As he explained, the entire industry revolves around the people the agent knows, and vice versa. For those who have no or limited contacts, it can be challenging to succeed.

"However, it is not necessary to adopt a flamboyant character to see success as a networker," Poujade noted, adding that in many cases, less extroverted people are better at networking, because they listen attentively and focus more on quality interactions with clients.

About Jacques Poujade:

Jacques Poujade has over 30 years of experience in the financial industry and currently serves as the Managing Partner for LendPlus, an alternative mortgage lender. Learn more about Jacques and see what he's up to by following him on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JacquesPoujade/.

Contact:

Francis Rice

admin@rocketfactor.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: Jacques Poujade

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547659/Jacques-Poujade-the-Managing-Partner-for-LendPlus-is-Featured-in-a-New-Interview-on-LetsBeGameChangerscom