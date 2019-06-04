Although only two of the nine projects selected in the auction are for hybrid biomass-solar power plants with some storage, seven will rely on renewable energy sources. The largest selected project, however, is a 123 MW gas power plant in the city of Boa Vista.Empresa de Pesquisa Energetica (EPE), the Brazilian energy agency, has announced the results of an energy auction held by the Chamber of Commercialization of Electric Power (CCEE) on May 31 for the isolated power system of Boa Vista and connected localities in the northern state of Roraima. The CCEE has contracted nine projects representing ...

