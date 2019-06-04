Redefining the enterprise edge for a seamless hybrid experience

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today announced a next-generation hybrid cloud architecture for the enterprise. This new offering leverages the Microsoft Azure global network, integrates Arista EOSwith Azure and Azure Stack, focusing on the delivery of a seamless hybrid computing experience for organizations of any size.

Hybrid computing requires a fundamentally different approach than stand-alone public cloud by extending the reach of the pre-existing globally connected enterprise infrastructure into the cloud with consistent policies, controls, and identity. Extending the proven Azure management framework to encompass the broad reach and variety of distributed systems resident within today's enterprise delivers innovations in: seamless multi-cloud connectivity, accelerated deployment flexibility, centralization of user connectivity and identity, and consistent management and monitoring of the global end-user experience.

"Hybrid computing, the linking public to private clouds, and connecting the broadest set of resources to deliver amazing end-user experiences is the most network-centric computing architecture," states Douglas Gourlay, vice president and general manager, Cloud Networking Software for Arista Networks. "Building on Microsoft Azure, we ensure a reliable and consistent experience for users, architects, and the operators of these critical systems."

Yousef Khalidi, corporate vice president of Azure Networking, Microsoft, said, "The evolution from large central enterprise datacenters to a hybrid environment is changing the IT landscape. That's why at Microsoft, we designed Azure to be hybrid from the beginning. Our differentiated offerings like Azure Stack, to consistently build and run hybrid applications across cloud boundaries, and Azure Virtual WAN, which provides a simple, unified global connectivity and security platform, deliver the ultimate consistent cloud experience to customers. We're pleased Arista selected Azure to help businesses realize the benefits that hybrid can deliver."

Cloud Area Networking The Hybrid Enterprise Architecture

The Cloud Area Networking architecture is a multi-phase evolution from today's compute and network best practices aligning both a revolutionary vision and evolutionary process that brings consistent capabilities to the enterprise that will progressively enable:

Deployment and runtime workload portability with consistent policy, identity, and controls enabling any workload to be freely placed in the location that best suits the business requirements

Consistent workload, device, and user identity across the Enterprise

Application and user observability and telemetry to rapidly identify and resolve issues

Full user and application state history enabling supervised learning models and AI/ML processing to uncover issues and risks before they affect the Enterprise

A global connectivity model from the user and edge to the datacenter, cloud, and AI/ML pipeline

Autonomic operations to include elastic scaling of networking resources in the hybrid cloud

Cloud-based management and transactional model enabling an increasingly consistent operating model across all Enterprise computing and application assets

Introducing Key Hybrid Computing Capabilities

The following capabilities illustrate some of the innovation and integration being delivered by Arista in support of the enterprise hybrid computing operating model:

Arista EOS software enables seamless connectivity with elastic workload scaling across regions, accounts, and availability zones for the broadest array of workload, application, service, and data types. With support and proven solutions for Azure Virtual Machines, Azure Virtual Networks, container infrastructure, Azure Web Functions, and trusted connectivity to the existing enterprise infrastructure Arista EOS is a key enabler of a seamless connectivity model for the hybrid enterprise.

Enabling a consistent and reliable location-independent end-user experience is a key tenet of enabling a transformational hybrid enterprise. Arista is working to integrate Arista EOS with Microsoft Azure Virtual WAN to deliver a software-defined wide area networking capability for IoT devices and end-users in the branch and remote offices that is fully managed and provisioned through the Azure Management Portal.

Deploying resources in a hybrid environment requires high levels of visibility and observability to not only troubleshoot issues but to allow applications to intelligently decide the best place to place a workload. CloudTracer, EOS and CloudVisionare able to monitor the health of the underlying network infrastructure and provide historical analysis. Through CloudVision, this data can be exported directly into Azure Monitor, as well. The combined monitoring capabilities of Azure Monitor and Arista CloudVision bring the information to the operator in the place most convenient to them, enabling teams of DevOps, NetOps, SecOps, and CloudOps to work together with consistent data views.

Upcoming Event

Arista is hosting a live streaming event featuring Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella and Arista CEO, Jayshree Ullal on Thursday, June 6th, 2019 from 08:00 AM 08:40 AM (PDT) 11:00 AM 11:40 AM (EDT) register for this event HERE.

About Arista

Arista Networks pioneered software-driven, cognitive cloud networking for large-scale datacenter and campus environments. Arista's award-winning platforms redefine and deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security. Arista has shipped more than twenty million cloud networking ports worldwide with CloudVision and EOS, an advanced network operating system. Committed to open standards across private, public and hybrid cloud solutions, Arista products are supported worldwide directly and through partners.

ARISTA, EOS, and CloudVision are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding computing capabilities and performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including: our limited operating history and experience with developing and releasing new products; product, support or service quality problems; rapidly evolving changes in technology, customer requirements and industry standards as well as other risks stated in our filings with the SEC available on Arista's website at www.arista.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Arista disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005377/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Amanda Jaramillo

Corporate Communications

Tel: (408) 547-5798

amanda@arista.com

Investor Contact

Charles Yager

Product and Investor Advocacy

Tel: (408) 547-5892

cyager@arista.com