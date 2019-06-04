Integrated Space Analytics: The MTWO Team at ICS will Host Construction and Real Estate Tech Connect Event on June 20, 2019

The Event, Which Will Be Held at Integrated Computer Systems in Redmond, Washington, will Feature Reality Capture and AR Demos, Networking, and More

REDMOND, WASHINGTON / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2019 / The leadership of Integrated Computer Systems (ICS), provider of the innovative construction platform MTWO, is pleased to announce that they are hosting a networking event on Thursday, June 20, 2019 called "Construction and Real Estate Tech Connect."

To learn more about the event, which will take place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the ICS - MTWO Communal Building, in the Seattle suburb of Redmond, Washington, and/or to buy tickets, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/construction-and-real-estate-tech-connect-tickets-62384964107.

As a company spokesperson noted, the inaugural Construction and Real Estate Tech Connect will be an outstanding opportunity for attendees to meet, speak with and learn from local industry professionals. The event will also feature informative talks and demonstrations from experienced professionals in the construction and real estate industries-and a chance to enjoy tasty appetizers and beverages together.

"Construction and Real Estate Tech Connect night is all about discovering the current types of technology that are aimed at assisting those who are ready to make the jump into a digitally built world," said Bob Rice, Western Region Director of MTWO.

Charles Choo, COO and Partner in charge of real estate and architecture at Studio216, will show attendees how using construction tech like the company's Altoura platform can help real estate brokers and developers.

"Charlie will give a demo on how full-scale augmented reality running on Altoura allows users to experience the unbuilt environment like never before," the spokesperson noted.

Stanley Lawrence, Datum Tech Solutions Founder, and Eric Guizzetti, Operations Technology Manager at Datum Tech Solutions, will highlight some of the latest and greatest reality capture products on the market today; this will include the Leica RTC360 3D Laser Scanner and Leica BLK3D Imager.

About Integrated Computer Systems:

Integrated Computer Systems is celebrating 30 years of building world-class technology solutions, and is the Western States Provider of MTWO-the virtual-to-physical construction platform with everything construction professionals need to manage construction from design integration to project completion, on the Microsoft Azure Cloud. MTWO technology is a partnership between RIB Software and Microsoft. For more information, please visit https://www.ics-support.com/mtwo/.

Contact:

Jacqueline Schklar

Jacquelines@ics-support.com

7703139496

SOURCE: Integrated Computer Systems

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547660/The-MTWO-Team-at-ICS-will-Host-Construction-and-Real-Estate-Tech-Connect-Event-on-June-20-2019