Oxford Biomedica (OXB) is a pioneer and global leader in the development and manufacture of commercial-scale lentiviral vectors (LVV), a critical component of cell and gene therapies (CGT). OXB has numerous value streams, including manufacturing, royalties and milestones on partnered product sales. Its technology and R&D pipeline have been validated by numerous partnerships (Novartis's CAR-T Kymriah, Axovant deal for AXO-Lenti-PD). We believe the greatest opportunity lies in OXB's own gene therapy R&D capabilities; higher investment now is imperative to reap future economic returns in this highly innovative and potentially lucrative therapy area. We value OXB at £649m.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...