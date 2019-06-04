Marijuana as the Next Boom IndustryThere is no disputing that marijuana stocks have been some of the best plays in 2019-perhaps even over the past decade or so.While not appearing in force until the mid-2010s, marijuana stocks have made their presence felt throughout the stock market by racking up astronomical gains in relatively short periods of time.This has led some to believe that the current marijuana stocks in circulation may be part of a "green rush"-a fast-growing new industry that becomes the "it" sector of its day.The closest analogue to this is the tech boom. The silicon rush of the 1990s and 2000s saw companies like Amazon.com, Inc.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...