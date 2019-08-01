Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Looks Back On Munzee's Great Eighth Anniversary

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2019 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK:FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has wrapped up a month-long celebration of the eighth anniversary of the company's flagship game, Munzee. The festivities throughout July included a number of in-game specials, 80's themed player events, Munzee milestones, and more.

In connection to the eighth anniversary, players helped Munzee reach their "QRazy 8's Deploy Challenge" goal to have more than 8,888,888 munzees deployed worldwide. The challenge was given to players at the beginning of Birthday celebrations, but players reached the goal by July 20. More than 200,000 munzees were deployed in the month of July alone. As part of the "QRazy 8's"challenge, any player who deployed at least eight munzees throughout the month was awarded a special prize pack.

"Munzee's motto for many years has been to "Grow The Game" and our players helped us reach another great milestone," said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. "After eight years, our players continue to dedicate themselves to deploying munzees around the world."

Throughout birthday month a number of limited edition special munzees were released including Magic 8 Balls, Apollo 11 Flat Flyby Shuttles, and 8 Mates. These types of bouncing specials are typically released in lower quantities for a limited amount of time, so players were on the hunt for these rare types throughout the month. In July, Magic 8 Balls, Flat Flyby Shuttles, and 8 Mates were captured a combined total of 103,663 times.

Munzee players helped spread the fun as well by hosting their own "8zees" (80's) Birthday Events. To celebrate 8 years of their favorite game, players purchased birthday event packages which included limited edition badges and themed Event Munzees exclusive to those celebrations. Birthday events have been available for eight weeks, starting in mid June and lasting until August 11. Nearly 100 birthday events have been added to the Munzee Calendar during this time frame, with a number of events still to come. Munzee Events are a driving force for gameplay and these celebrations helped players capture more than 9 million munzees in July alone.

As birthday celebrations begin to wrap up, Freeze Tag will now shift focus to the company's sixth annual MHQ Bash at the end of September. This year's theme is "MedZEEval Times." Players in attendance at the North Texas annual company event can expect kings and queens, swordsmanship, and much more! Players interested in attending MHQ Bash can purchase tickets HERE.

For more information about Munzee follow the Munzee Blog at https://www.munzeeblog.com/.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 8 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

