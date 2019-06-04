NanoSemi Demonstrates 200mhz 5G-Nr at IMS 2019

Solution Processes 200MHz 5G-NR Waveform Using the Analog Devices RadioVerse ADRV9009 Transceiver and Xilinx Zynq Devices

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2019 / IMS 2019: NanoSemi will demonstrate the power of its digital front-end firmware and IP to improve the efficiency of power amplifiers and other analog components. The demonstration, at the IMS 5G pavilion (Hall A, Booth 2000), showcases Analog Devices, Inc.'s (ADI) ADRV9009 transceiver and NanoSemi's technology running on a Xilinx Zynq SoC.

The collaboration will showcase technology that exceeds 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) 5G-NR specifications for adjacent channel leakage ratio, error vector magnitude and other performance metrics on numerous high efficiency power amplifiers (PAs). The NanoSemi firmware resides in the Xilinx Zynq Soc, which drives the ADI wideband transceiver operating in 3GPP bands n41 and n77.

NanoSemi provides the firmware and intellectual property for the digital front-end including the NanoSemi LinearizerTM. The Linearizer enables PAs to operate at peak efficiency while minimizing distortions and other undesirable effects that impair signal quality. NanoSemi's engineers have developed new algorithms that compensate for nonlinear behavior by applying adaptive Digital Pre-Distortion (DPD), predictive machine learning models, and other patented proprietary techniques. The firmware, branded as MyDPD-5GTM, will be made available in July.

"Pairing NanoSemi's MyDPD-5G firmware with the ADRV9009 helps designers meet their power budget targets for demanding 5G solutions by improving PA linearity and efficiency," said Bill McKenney, Marketing Director, Analog Devices.

"Nanosemi's MyDPD-5G on our Zynq SoC technology enables versatile, adaptable and cost-effective DPD solutions for a variety of 4G and 5G radio form factors while supporting evolving wideband PA technologies," said Farhad Shafai, vice president, Wired and Wireless Group, Xilinx. Inc.

"NanoSemi is excited to collaborate with both Analog Devices and Xilinx to showcase our class-leading digital front-end technology to enable the explosive growth of 5G-NR globally," said Helen Kim, CEO of NanoSemi.

NanoSemi's Linearization and Characterization technologies improve radio chain power efficiency and signal cleanliness at unprecedented bandwidths by using patented machine learning techniques. The small implementation size is cost-effective for integration into ASICs that support Wi-Fi, LTE/5G chips for smartphones or in FPGAs for wireless infrastructure. For further information, please contact us through our webpage: nanosemitech.com/contact.

Analog Devices is a leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com

