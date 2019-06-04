GelTech Solutions, Inc.: New Fire Protection & Suppression Solutions for the Petrochemical Industry

Announcing new partnerships with Orcus Fire & Risk and Neptune Fire Protection Engineering

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2019 / GelTech Solutions' Industrial Division (OTCQB: GLTC), a leader in innovative environmentally friendly firefighting agents, is excited to announce a new partnership with Orcus Fire & Risk, Inc and Neptune Fire Protection Engineering LLC to address the unique challenges of the Petrochemical industry. Under the guidance of Orcus Fire & Risk and technical engineering support from Neptune Fire Protection Engineering, GelTech Solutions will provide FireIce products for suppression of Class A, C, and D hazards, as well as exposure protection of atmospheric storage tanks, pressure vessels, and load bearing structural steel located in a Petrochemical facility. FireIce Shield and FireIce XT have the unique ability to handle temperatures up to 5000° F and remain effective and non-toxic, providing an excellent solution for thermal protection and suppression.

Mike Reger, CEO of GelTech Solutions, stated "Aligning with Marcelo D'Amico from Orcus, a company with exceptional experience and knowledge in oil and gas industry, and Steve Kowkabany from Neptune, an established fire protection engineering company whose extensive expertise at providing solutions across several industries, was a natural fit for our organization. Their corporate values and customer focused approach for delivering cost-effective solutions that exceed industry standards mirror GelTech's philosophies."

Marcelo D' Amico PE, Principal of Orcus Fire & Risk, Inc. stated, "the partnership with GelTech Solutions continues our mission to provide clients in the Petrochemical sector with innovative, code compliant, practical, and cost effective solutions. GelTech's commitment to Research & Development has proven to our team their commitment in finding specific solutions which are not found in the prescriptive code, but transferrable into a performance based design."

Steve Kowkabany, Principal of Neptune Fire Protection Engineering, added "GelTech products and innovative firefighting gel technologies satisfy unique challenges that we have previously been unable to address in fire protection such as residual exposure protection of vulnerable equipment, water supply reduction/elimination in small suppression systems, and non-toxic replacement of foams in select applications. We are excited to partner with GelTech Solutions to advance the fields of life safety and property protection in heavy industrial applications."

GelTech Solutions will be supporting Orcus Fire & Risk at the International Liquid Terminals Association being held this week in Houston Texas June 3-5, 2019 located at booth #2. Please stop by to learn more about GelTech's line of products for thermal protection and fire suppression.

About us

Founded by inventor and Chief Technology Officer, Peter Cordani, GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: GLTC) is an innovator of environmentally friendly and cost-effective products that help government agencies, industry, agriculture and the public achieve goals such as water conservation and protecting lives, homes and property from fires. GelTech's products include Soil2O and FireIce - based on a non-corrosive polymer that when hydrated produces a water-based suppressant to extinguish fires and a retardant to protect assets and property; Soil2O Dust Control products that reduce airborne particulate matter with minimal environmental impact; and GT-W14, an advanced absorbency technology to control fluid spills of all sizes, turning liquids into solid waste for easier and safer disposal.

For more information please visit geltechsolutions.com, follow us on Twitter @GelTechSol, or find us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/2107111.

Media Contact:

Jessica Gilson

Marketing Manager, GelTech Solutions Inc

561.427.6144 | info@geltechsolutions.com

Michael Porter

Porter, LeVay & Rose

212.564.4700 | michael@plrinvest.com

SOURCE: GelTech Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547499/New-Fire-Protection-Suppression-Solutions-for-the-Petrochemical-Industry