This project is part of the Djiboutian government's efforts to develop renewable energy in the country, with a target to achieve 100% renewable generation by 2020.The government of Djibouti and French energy group Engie have signed a memorandum of understanding to build a PV power station with a capacity of 30 MW in Grand Bara, Djibouti. State-owned utility Électricité de Djibouti (EDD) is actively involved in the project and has signed a memorandum of understanding with Engie. The project, which will be the first large-scale solar power plant in the country, will be "followed by other projects ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...