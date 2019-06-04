The Ukrainian market has emerged as rather fertile ground for project developers over the last two years, as a newly enacted law has eased uncertainty over the market's future, with a quota-based auction system set to replace the country's generous feed-in tariff scheme in 2020.Scatec Solar has commenced construction on a 148 MW solar PV installation in Ukraine, in cooperation with Power China Guizhou Engineering Co. Ltd. The Norwegian independent power producer will be the the equity investor and provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, as well as operations and maintenance ...

