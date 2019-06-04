Enhanced portfolio provides category leading brands, new sales channels and innovation excellence

Manna Pro Products, a St. Louis-based manufacturer and marketer of pet care and nutrition, has agreed to acquire Dallas-based Hero Pet Brands, a company that provides solutions to pet owner needs including nutrition, grooming, waste pickup and cleanup.

"Hero Pet Brands has a leading product portfolio that perfectly complements our current offering and enables us to grow in scale in the thriving companion pet care and wellness category," said John Howe, CEO, Manna Pro. "Our companies share a relentless focus on enriching the lives of pets and their families and we welcome their deep pet care expertise, brand building excellence and talented employee base."

Hero Pet Brands is a family of high-quality, innovative and trusted brands with global, omni-channel presence and deep customer relationships in pet specialty and FDM channels. The brands include Vet's Best and Natural Care (Health Wellness); Bags on Board, Out! and Simple Solution (Waste/Pickup/Diapers) and Buffalo Range Chews and hold leading market share positions in its segments and channels.

The acquisition also provides Manna Pro with new customer segments and retailer relationships, an enhanced research and development function and a stronger international footprint.

This is the latest in a series of acquisitions by Manna Pro designed to expand its portfolio into canine and feline wellness, grooming, oral care and flea tick solutions:

2015: Nutri-Vet, a line of pet health and wellness supplements developed by vets and offering solutions within Hip and Joint, Skin and Coat, Pain Management, Dental Health, Eye and Ear, First Aid and Calming

2016: Espree, an industry-leading line of organic aloe-based pet grooming products used by over 10,000 groomers nationwide, as well as Star Horse Products, a line of flea and tick solutions

2018: VetScience and its Fruitables brand of CalorieSmart dog treats and food supplements focused on addressing pet obesity and formulated on a foundation of superfoods like pumpkin sweet potato. Also, Response Products, makers of Cetyl-M brand which offers an alternative solution to joint and hip function.

Manna Pro is owned by investment vehicles managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, the middle-market focused private equity business of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, which acquired it in December 2017.

Manna Pro is a recognized leader in the care and nurturing of pets, with roots going back to 1842 and long-established brands in companion pet, equine, backyard chicken and small animal categories. For more information visit www.mannapro.com

For more information on Hero Pet Brands visit www.heropetbrands.com.

