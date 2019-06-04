XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO to Celebrate WorldPride in NYC

GREENWICH, Conn. - June 4, 2019- XPO Logistics, Inc., a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, will proudly participate in the WorldPride March in New York City on June 30 to stand in unity with the LGBTQ+ community.

XPO's participation in WorldPride, a global celebration of equality, diversity and inclusion, aligns with the company's belief that building a culture of respect (https://pride.xpo.com/) is the best way to move the world forward.

XPO's float in the march will host employees and their families to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. Ina Daly, an XPO driver and the first woman to win a US national truck driving championship, will pilot the float. The company is also sponsoring a booth at the PrideFest street fair to recruit new talent.

"We champion equality in both our workplace and the outside world," said Meghan Henson, chief human resources officer at XPO. "We're participating to recognize the milestones achieved and the need to continue advancing LGBTQ+ rights as a society."

XPO Logistics, Inc.

(NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,540 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com (http://xpo.com/)

Media Contact

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz

+1 203-489-1586

erin.kurtz@xpo.com (http://erin.kurtz@xpo.com)





This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: XPO Logistics, Inc. via Globenewswire

