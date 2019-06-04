ReShape Lifesciences Inc.: ReShape Lifesciences Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Kevin Condrin as Senior Vice President of Commercial

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2019 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCQB: RSLS), a developer of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases, announced today the appointment of Kevin Condrin as Senior Vice President, Commercial, effective immediately. In this role, Kevin will oversee global commercial activities for ReShape Lifesciences products in addition to coordinating all marketing, business development and field operations.

"Kevin brings to ReShape important global experience and depth of knowledge in bariatric surgery, product launch and market access as we relaunch the LAP-BAND System and work to maximize this commercial opportunity," said Bart Bandy, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReShape Lifesciences. "His tenure in the market and well-established relationships will be invaluable as we build the ReShape business both in the U.S and abroad, and we are thrilled to have an executive of his caliber join our team in this important new position."

Mr. Condrin has a strong track record of success in the global medical technology industry, building out commercial capabilities, leading marketing and sales teams, and cultivating strong thought-leader relationships across multiple specialties. His 25 years of healthcare experience include commercial and marketing roles with Circon ACMI (now Olympus Gyrus ACMI), Karl Storz Endoscopy, Medtronic, and most recently he served as Vice President in charge of Global Marketing and Business Development for USGI Medical, a private company developing technologies for endoluminal weight loss.

"I am very excited to join ReShape and look forward to leading the commercial efforts with our current products in the bariatrics market as well as the exciting technologies in clinical studies. This is a highly underserved market with many patients that need real data and options to help improve their quality of life," said Mr. Condrin. "Having worked closely with the Lap-Band team during its initial growth period during my time at Karl Storz, I am excited for the opportunity to bring the technology back to the attention of people seeking minimally invasive, non-anatomy altering solutions for weight loss."

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences is a medical device company focused on technologies to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The FDA-approved Lap-Band Adjustable Gastric Banding System is designed to provide minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest System is an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery, and is intended to enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

