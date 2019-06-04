Duos Technologies Group, Inc.: Duos Technologies Launches Next-Generation Automated Logistics Information System alis, Incorporating Artificial Intelligence and Automation into Distribution Center Gatehouses

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2019 / Duos Technologies, Inc., an operating subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (OTCQB: DUOT), a provider of intelligent security analytical technology solutions, announced the release of its next-generation automated logistics information system (alis), which now includes artificial intelligence ("A.I.") capabilities, enabling automation of critical gatehouse processing for trucks entering or exiting distribution centers.

The alis system aims to tighten security in protecting assets so distributors may be able to reduce risks, exposure, and loss while focusing on an efficient and accurate delivery of product. The alis system currently offers a video inspection portal and self-service kiosks, automating the check-in and check-out process at distribution centers by capturing critical data such as license plates, trailer numbers, and waybills, and also providing for identity verification. Such automation supports loss prevention while reducing transaction times.

The next generation alis also includes the addition of real-time intelligent video scanning. Among many other functionalities, alis is able to identify and confirm empty versus load-bearing trailers upon exit, as well as detect if a truck is exiting without an attached trailer. Consistent with the previous versions of alis, this enhanced scanning enables communication of critical data to a customer's integrated logistic software system.

"The growth of distribution center operations throughout the country is driving ever increasing demand for technology advancements that provide additional cost savings and efficiencies," said Gianni Arcaini, CEO of Duos. "The addition of A.I. to our alis system is expected to increase gate throughput, address loss-prevention challenges, provide a secure entry and exit as well as a reduction in yearly expenses and costs, and also ensure the protection of company assets."

Systems incorporating these advanced A.I.-based features are planned for production launch in the third quarter of 2019. The Company is continuing to invest resources in the development and enhancement of the distribution center gatehouse vertical with the planned rollout of additional A.I. algorithms and inspection systems over the coming year.

To receive additional information about the next-generation alis or Duos Technologies, please contact the Company at tlh@duostech.com or 904-652-1601.

