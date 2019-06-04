sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

147,76 Euro		-0,34
-0,23 %
WKN: 882807 ISIN: US92532F1003 Ticker-Symbol: VX1 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
149,22
150,30
14:52
149,26
150,40
14:52
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC147,76-0,23 %