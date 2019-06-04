Auriant Mining AB (publ.) Tardan Mine Visit by the Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Governmental meeting in Kyzyl

On the 18 May 2019, the Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, Petr Zaselskiy and his team visited the Tardan mine.

The visit was in connection with the governmental meeting on state support for the plan of comprehensive social and economic development of Tyva, which was held in Kyzyl on 20 May 2019. Alexander Brokert, the First Deputy to the Head of the Government of Tyva, was also among the visitors.

The Deputy Minister observed the construction site of the new CIL plant and other parts of the mine. The Managing Director of Auriant Mining, Sergey Ustimenko and the General Director of Tardan, Oleg Lebedev discussed the CIL construction project and the prospects of development at Kara-Beldir.

The Deputy Minister noted the high quality of the organization and project management demonstrated by the company. It was further noted that development of the Kara-Beldir project would have a significant positive impact on the employment levels, professional education and social infrastructure in Tyva.

On 20 May 2019, the governmental meeting led by the Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, Maxim Oreshkin was held. The Managing Director of Auriant Mining, Sergey Ustimenko delivered a presentation on the prospects of further development at Tardan and Kara-Beldir. Having pointed out the importance of these projects for the development of infrastructure in the eastern part of Tyva, Mr. Ustimenko also described the difficulties posed by the lack of energy infrastructure in the area where the mines are located.

For more information, please contact:

Sergey Ustimenko, CEO

Tel: +7 495 109 02 82

e-mail: sergey.ustimenko@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB

Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

Twitter: @auriantmining

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solcocon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining's shares are traded on First North Premier at the NASDAQ OMX Nordic Exchange under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50, e-mail CA@mangold.se or visit www.mangold.se .

Cautionary Statement: Statements and assumptions made in this report with respect to Auriant Mining AB's ("AUR") current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of AUR. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those using words such as "may", "might", "seeks", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "projects", "plans", strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions. These statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions in light of currently available information. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, (i) changes in the economic, regulatory and political environments in the countries where AUR operates; (ii) changes relating to the geological information available in respect of the various projects undertaken; (iii) AUR's continued ability to secure enough financing to carry on its operations as a going concern; (iv) the success of its potential joint ventures and alliances, if any; (v) exchange rates, particularly between the Russian rouble and the U.S. dollar. In the light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding any gold production and exploration company at an early stage of its development, the actual results could differ materially from those presented and forecast in this report. AUR assumes no unconditional obligation to immediately update any such statements and/or forecasts

This press release shall not, directly or indirectly, be released, published or distributed in or to the United States, Australia Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action as a whole or in part is subject to legal restrictions. Nothing in this press release should be considered as an offer to invest or otherwise trade in shares of Auriant Mining AB (publ). The proposed issue will not be directed at residents or those living in the United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action would require further prospectus, other offering documentation, registration or other measures beyond those required by Swedish law. No securities will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, a similar law in any state in the United States, or under any provincial law in Canada, nor under the applicable law of another country.

Attachment