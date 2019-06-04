Internet Marketing Company: What Are The Penalties For Driving Without Insurance

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents the penalties drivers can face if they are caught driving without car insurance.

Almost all states, except New Hampshire, require drivers to carry a minimum of liability car insurance. Drivers who are caught driving without insurance can face penalties.

The penalties for driving without insurance are the following:

Traffic fines. This is the most common penalty that can apply for drivers caught without carrying insurance. Depending on which state the driver was caught, traffic fines can be as low as $25 or it can reach several thousands of dollars.

Vehicle Impoundment. The police have the authority to have a car towed and impounded if its driver is caught without insurance. To get their cars back, drivers should pay the fine, provide proof of coverage and pay the impoundment lot fees. Drivers should act quickly, as some impoundment lots will start auctioning their vehicles after just three days have passed since they were impounded.

License suspension. Most states will suspend the license of a driver that is caught driving without insurance. To get their license back, drivers will have to pay the fines and the fees for the license to be reinstated. Drivers will also be required to carry an SR-22 form.

Jail time. Drivers that are caught driving without insurance in a state where this offense is considered a misdemeanor, can risk going to jail. Depending on which state they were driving, drivers can get a jail sentence that can be anywhere from 10 days to one year.

"Before hitting the road, drivers should make sure they have insurance. Driving without insurance can cost drivers lots of money, and in some cases even their freedom", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

