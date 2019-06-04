ALPHA NETWORK: CEO of Alpha Network Proposes Five Essential Elements for Your Startup's Success

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2019 / Thiago Rodrigues, is a Brazilian entrepreneur and CEO of Alpha Network, his goal is to develop startups and blockchain applications, he gave us tips for a successful start-up, "We create the future and have pleasure in working with innovative solutions. I'm a technology specialist and for more than 8 years as an entrepreneur and project manager, I had to be almost an artist and adapt to new scenarios. We have been through crises, challenges of building a good team and lack of financial resources, but with focus, goals, objectives, technology expertise and the ability to identify new trends. I have always been able to stand out in the process."

Alpha Network is currently the company leader of blockchain development and applications in Latin America, and Rodrigues intends to expand its operations globally by 2021. But that road to success has not been easy, and to help entrepreneurs who are starting their startup and want to run their business on the path to excellence, Rodrigues now reveals some tips and advice for reaching your goals:

1. Start with a defined goal. Every entrepreneurial journey must be based on the love of your idea or central goal. Entrepreneurship is a difficult road, filled with highs and lows that makes even the most ambitious leaders want to give up. Startups spend fundamental moments of decision and those who can handle and focus on their commitment to the main purpose, are those who overcome the obstacles. Firstly, when confronted with an obstacle, I tend to focus on seeking the solution and not on the problem to resolve so that a certain situation does not occur again.

2. Focus on innovation. Innovation is the base of a startup and the secret that an entrepreneur guards. To drive innovation, it is critical to understand your customer analytically and its complicated points. You will never know these complicated points by learning from a classroom - you must have a variety of real-life experiences to relate to the needs of the clients. Stronger innovation usually occurs when you are able to cross life experiences and passions - which can lead to ideas that are a deciding factor in the market. Obviously, experience and passion itself will not be enough. Entrepreneurs should also have a wealth of product knowledge and technology expertise.

3. Think big. Steve Jobs said, "Those who are crazy enough to believe they can change the world, are the ones who actually do it." Entrepreneurs and leaders can not highlight your product, business or service by making incremental changes - make big bets, think big. Being fearless is no longer a choice. Big companies have the same thinking, but they will follow the obvious path, entrepreneurs need to identify new and more innovative directions. Accepting take risks to get transformations is what makes Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates succeed. This particularity also makes smaller startups dream big to compete with market giants.

4. Have a balanced team. It is impossible for anyone even most talented, to have all the fundamental skills to build a successful business by themselves. One of the mistakes practiced by entrepreneurs is to seek employees in their own likeness, rather than looking for those with additional skills. Having a complementary team with varying skills can be a differential.

5. Know the risks of raising funds. Lack of funds can lead to immediate and irreversible failure of a startup. If you are opening equity or seeking funds for the first time, remember that fewer partners are better. Be prepared to leave control of a large part of your company in quotas or equity. Otherwise, raising too much capital can also be risky. Many entrepreneurs fall into an endless cycle of raising capital and defining their success based on their latest market valuation. Stay focused, troubleshoot and innovate, do not create your business to set your next assessment.

Even there is a welcoming boot ecosystem to startups, not all entrepreneurs will succeed. Research shows that 75% of venture capitalist startups do not work, and the rejection rate after five years is 50% and more than 70% after 10 years. This is an indispensable reminder that success is not guaranteed. Entrepreneurs who control successful startups are almost artists, who adapt to new market scenarios. And by applying these tips, entrepreneurs can increase their chances of success.

