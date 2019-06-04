Delta and Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a global news source covering leading sectors including cannabis and its potcast site, www.potcasts.ca release today's special edition of Investorideas.com potcastsCM, featuring an interview with Dr. Arup Sen, the Chief Science Officer for Sproutly Canada Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF). Dr. Sen discusses Sproutly's recent developments and how they are approaching the Canadian cannabis beverages market expected to open up this fall.

Listen to the podcast:

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2019/053119-CSESPR.mp3

Sproutly's core mission is to become the leading supplier to the cannabis beverage and consumables market. The company's Toronto-based, ACMPRlicensed facility was built to cultivate pharmaceutical grade cannabis to supply a technological breakthrough in producing and formulating the first natural, truly water-soluble cannabis solution. Their water-soluble ingredients and bio-natural oils will deliver revolutionary brands to international markets that are clamouring for well-defined commercial products, and Sproutly's business focus is to execute on partnerships with local and globally established consumer brands to leverage their existing customer bases, further expand brand loyalty, assist with marketing, and support distribution networks to deliver this scientific breakthrough with speed and efficiency worldwide.

When asked about recent developments Dr. Sen discussed Sproutly and OCC Holdings Ltd., an affiliate of Moosehead Breweries Limited's recent announcement that they have entered into a definitive agreement to form an exclusive joint venture to develop, produce, and market non-alcoholic cannabis-infused beverages in Canada using Sproutly's proprietary, naturally produced water-soluble cannabinoids known as 'Infuz 2 O'.

"We will be pretty much standing alone in the field of making beverages that will include natural chemicals in their natural state from cannabis and hemp plants," commented Dr. Sen with regards to Sproutly's unique product capabilities.

When asked about what the Company has been doing to prepare for the recreational beverage market coming this fall, Dr. Sen talked about Sproutly's recent stability tests for their current formulations and the success they've seen so far.

"We have created about 44 different formulations, many of which have already gone through the stability testing, both in cans as well as bottles, because at this point we don't know how the regulations will turn out. We would prefer glass bottles, because of the clear solution nature of our beverages which will stand out in a glass bottle."

"In the stability study for glass bottles we have exceeded 5 and a half months, and in cans we are right around 4 months and a week. As you know, beer and other beverages go through a 3 to 6 month stability test and we've already exceeded the 3 month mark and we have not seen any change in the experience or quality," Dr. Sen concluded.

Sproutly also recently released its premium cannabis brand for the recreational market, CALIBER. CALIBER is designed for the cannabis connoisseur and delivered via Sproutly's craft cannabis flower production. When asked about this, as well as future Sproutly recreational products, Dr. Sen described some of the possibilities with the Company's Bio-Natural Oils and how this separates Sproutly from its competitors.

"The next in line for us would be tinctures and capsules, which our Bio-Natural Oil perfectly fits in to. The tinctures and capsules will have their own unique features and characteristics, as our Bio-Natural Oil behaves very differently from other isolates and distillates, as ours is actually full plant oil. We could sell each by itself, or we can create blends and profiles of unique recreational value which others wouldn't think they would be able to, because they are still stuck on Indica, Sativa and Hybrid. We, on the other hand, are focused on the unique strains, as each delivers a unique experience. We are in a position to either provide what would be considered single flower, much like a varietal of wine, and unique blends, knowing what the specific qualities of each strain are, to provide something none of the other capsules or oils will be able to provide."

Dr. Sen also went on to discuss, in more detail, what consumers might be able to expect for product offerings with regards to their partnership with MooseHead as well as the far off future of potential IV use with their water-soluble solutions, though even Dr. Sen would be the first to say that the industry is still looking way down the road for that distant goal.

To hear more Investorideas.com podcasts visit: https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/. Investorideas.com podcasts are also available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play Music, Stitcher, Spreaker, YouTube via Spreaker, iHeartradio and Tunein.

Potcasts is now a certified word mark Trademark on the blockchain through Cognate, Inc. CM Certification-Registration Number: 10468217708

About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas.com is a recognized news source publishing third party news and press releases plus we create original financial content. Learn about investing in stocks and sector trends from Investorideas.com with our news alerts , articles , podcasts and videos talking about cannabis, crypto, technology including AI and IoT , mining ,sports biotech, water, renewable energy and more . Investorideas.com original branded content includes the daily Crypto Corner and Podcast, Play by Play sports and stock news column, Investor Ideas Potcasts Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move podcast and column, Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast and the AI Eye Podcast and column covering developments in AI.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions.

Disclosure: This article/interview featuring Sproutly Canada Inc. is a paid for service on Investorideas.com ( two thousand ) . More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

Investor Ideas does not condone the use of cannabis except where permissible by law. Our site does not possess, distribute, or sell cannabis products.

Follow us on Social Media

https://www.facebook.com/Investorideaspotcasts/

https://twitter.com/MJInvestorIdeas

https://www.instagram.com/potcasts_investorideas/

Contact Investorideas.com

800-665-0411

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45217