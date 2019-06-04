Bantek, Inc.: Bantek Signs Distributor Agreement with 1-800NY Bulbs Ltd.

Expands Portfolio of Offerings to Include Bulb Distribution and Installation

PINE BROOK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2019 / Bantek, Inc. (OTC PINK: BANT) ("Bantek" or the "Company"), a distributor of products to the U.S. Government, an environmental/construction services provider and reseller of drones and drone training, today announced the signing of a distributor agreement with 1-800NYBulbs.

Michael Bannon, Bantek's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "this partnership creates value for both of our businesses. Having personally worked in the Connecticut construction industry for three decades, we have relationships with many potential customers to which we can sell bulbs and bulb installation services. These potential customers include hospitals, universities, manufacturers, electrical contractors, property managers, general contractors and construction managers. We also intend to sell the U.S. government bulbs and bulb installation services though our subsidiary Howco Distributing Co. We consider businesses, like 1800NYBulbs, very attractive. We are looking to partner with or possibly acquire businesses that provide customer synergies, where parties benefit from each other's customer lists."

Cassandra Taylor, 1800NYBulbs General Manager said, "we look forward to working with Mike and the Bantek team. Our goal is to increase sales and profits and I believe Bantek can help us achieve that end."

About 1800NYBulbs

Located in Westchester New York, 1800NYBulbs installs and distributes a multitude of bulbs including LED lights to a variety of customers in the tri-state area.

About Bantek, Inc,

Bantek, Inc. (OTC Pink: BANT), headquartered in Pine Brook, NJ., consists of three separate divisions. First, through Howco Distributing Co., we sell products primarily to U.S. Department of Defense. Second, through Drone USA we sell drone programs, which consists of drones, training, COA's and waivers and other drone-related services, to law enforcement, firefighters, security companies, local, state and our US government. Third, we sell insulation jackets, slates, and insulation services to hospitals, universities, and manufacturers.

For additional information about Bantek, Inc. and its businesses, please visit:

www.bantekinc.com

www.droneusainc.com

www.howcodistributing.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans, "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in our Form 10 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Information

IR@bantekinc.com

