Large Employers Can Uphold ID Card Standards at Multiple Locations with New Service from InstantCard

Ensures Branding and Security Consistency at All Sites and Divisions

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2019 / Large corporations find it challenging to ensure that corporate standards for employee ID cards are followed at each of their many locations. The goal is to achieve consistent branding companywide while meeting all corporate identity-management and security policies.

Accomplishing this typically involves human resources, marketing as well as security professionals.

InstantCard, a web-based photo ID card service , now offers tools that make it much easier for multisite employers to achieve their goals for the ID card program.

For example, InstantCard's large customers can clone their ID card template so all locations use the same master template. Any changes to the master are automatically updated at all locations.

Advanced template management is included as part of the InstantCard service to its major clients.

The master template ensures that templates can be easily copied among locations, so a new site can be added with the same set of templates already in use.

Templates can be set up to allow for unique elements (text, image, logo, etc.) at each location. Templates can created for divisions, so only specified locations have access to a given template.

The same templates can be set up for use on different card stock. This is particularly useful when different locations use different access-control technologies, such as RFID or magnetic stripe.

Each location can use various site-specific cards in addition to the corporate master. Then, as and when the corporation moves to a single company-wide technology standard, InstantCard can help smooth the migration.

Management of templates can be restricted to human resources staff at headquarters or delegated to individual sites. Multi-site employers thus can choose the level of control and management that fits their operating needs and requirements. This is useful for franchisors that have both company-owned and independent locations. Monthly reporting ensure full visibility for headquarters staff, and provides all required information for internal accounting.

"Whatever your ID template needs may be, the InstantCard service can be configured to reflect your precise specifications," says InstantCard President David Finkelstein.

More information is at https://instantcard.net/advanced-card-template-management.

Since 2007, InstantCard has been America's first 100 percent web-based photo ID card service. Using cloud-based technology, InstantCard creates ID cards quickly, easily and cost-effectively. Trustpilot gives InstantCard a five-star "excellent" rating.

More information is available at https://instantcard.net or by calling 888-980-6179.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Reo14Qcnu_0.

InstantCard also offers Credential Verification Service for safety-crucial industries such as construction, healthcare, energy, and transportation. Web: www.credentialverificationservice.com.

Contact: Henry Stimpson, Stimpson Communications, 508-647-0705, Henry@StimpsonCommunications.com

SOURCE: InstantCard

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547306/Large-Employers-Can-Uphold-ID-Card-Standards-at-Multiple-Locations-with-New-Service-from-InstantCard