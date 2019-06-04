Strategic Metals Ltd. Options GK Project to a Private B.C. Company

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2019 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: SMD) ("Strategic") is pleased to announce that it has granted 1193490 B.C. LTD. ("NumCo") the optional right to purchase a 100% interest in its GK Project ("GK").

GK is a copper-gold porphyry and epithermal target located within northern British Columbia's golden triangle. The property covers 27,400 hectares and features highly prospective geophysical anomalies, gold-copper soil geochemical anomalies and mineral showings hosted within units of the Stuhini Group and related plutons.

Under the terms of the agreement NumCo can earn its 100% interest by paying Strategic an aggregate of $2,525,000 (with $125,000 due by June 14, 2019) and incurring aggregate exploration expenditures of $6,900,000 on or before May 31, 2024.

Upon earn-in, Strategic will retain a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on precious metals and a 1% NSR on other minerals. NumCo can, at any time, purchase half of (equal to 1% of the net smelter return) the NSR on precious metals for $3,500,000.

About Strategic Metals Ltd.

Strategic is a project generator with a portfolio of more than 130 projects that are the product of over 50 years of focussed exploration and research by a team with a track record of major discoveries. Current projects include 116 wholly-owned, 5 joint ventures, 5 under option and 8 royalty interests. Projects available for option, joint venture or sale include drill-confirmed prospects and drill-ready targets with high-grade surface showings, geochemical anomalies and geophysical features that resemble those at nearby deposits.

Strategic has a current cash position of over $8 million and large shareholdings in a number of active mineral exploration companies including 45.2% of GGL Resources Corp., 41.7% of Rockhaven Resources Ltd., 27.7% of Precipitate Gold Corp., 17.9% of Silver Range Resources Ltd., 9.1% Trifecta Gold Ltd., and 6.4% of ATAC Resources Ltd.

