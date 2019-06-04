Findit, Inc.: Inspector Roofing of Evans, Georgia Retains Findit to Manage their Local Online Marketing Campaign

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT) a Nevada Corporation that provides online marketing services has been selected to head up Evans, Georgia roofing company Inspector Roofing's local SEO and Social Media Campaign for 6 towns including Augusta, Georgia, home of The Masters. The services began on May 31st, 2019 and will consist of SEO, Findit Sites, content writing, and video production.

Richard Nasser of Inspector Roofing stated, "We selected Findit to lead our local online marketing strategy so that we can reach more people in and around Augusta. We want to be of service to as many people that need roof repairs or a new roof. By bringing on Findit, we are incredibly optimistic that we will reach more people that we can help. In 3 days we went from not indexing on first 5 pages in Google to the number one search result on page one of Google for 'Evans Georgia Residential Roofing', so I would say we are off to a great start."

Each of the service areas Findit is providing Inspector Roofing overlaps with the others to achieve the overall goal of increasing Inspector Roofing's online presence in search engines and on social networking sites.

The services are broken into specific tasks that are done in-house by Findit's team of online marketing specialists.

SEO existing web pages that are currently live on the website inspector-roofing.com

Build out 12 Location Findit Site URLs. These will consist of the names of the 6 towns being targeted and each one will have a URL for Residential and Commercial Roofing separately. Findit sites are pages that members can create content inside of that can link back to the main company website. This helps to drive traffic.

Add 30 new pages to Inspector-roofing.com website. These will consist of 6 the location pages and 24 service pages, 4 for each town. The service pages will consist of commercial roofing, residential roofing, metal roofing and shingle roofing. All of this content results in local indexing in search engines.

2 Video scripts written and produced by Findit. One Video will be for residential roofing and one will be for commercial roofing.Videos will be added to the corporate website on various pages and included in blogs that are published on the site. The videos will also be used in posts created on Findit, blogs for Inspector Roofing that are published on Findit along with published to Inspector Roofing's Google My Business and Facebook.

These types of campaign set ups can take several days. The content goes up as it is created to give Google immediate access to the new pages that are created to begin the indexing process.

Peter Tosto of Findit stated "We are very happy to be working with Richard over at Inspector Roofing. We began on Friday afternoon May 31st and we are already indexing on page 1 of Google for Evans Georgia Residential Roofing and Commercial Roofing Evans Georgia. What makes this obtainable is Richard of Inspector Roofing took a few minutes out of his day on Friday afternoon to discuss our strategy and signed up. Within 3 days he is already seeing tangible search results."

Findit offers online marketing services to an array of businesses. General Contractors, roofers, pool builders, pest control companies, CBD wholesalers and retailer and other local service oriented businesses tend to do very well with Findit's online marketing strategy. Anyone can join Findit and utilize the Findit services to assist in their online marketing strategy.

From website development and design to content creation, Findit can build a customized marketing campaign to meet your specific needs and budget. Discuss your marketing needs and get your questions answered at 404-443-3224.

Findit.com Overview

Findit is a social media content management platform offers paid for services such as web design and development, PPC campaign management, content creation, blog creation and Findit Vanity URLs in addition to providing members of Findit content driven tools through every members' dashboard, where they can use Findit for free to create Right Now Status Updates in their own Findit Site pages. A right now status update is a piece of content that can contain a description, photos, a video link, an audio file, and more. Content on Findit can be shared to other social sites by members and visitors and can also be crawled and indexed in outside search engines.

About Inspector Roofing:

Inspector Roofing is a residential and commercial roofing company located in Evans Georgia that services the Greater Augusta Area. We specialize in both metal and shingle roofing services from minor repairs to total replacement and everything in between. We also specialize in insurance and storm restoration and can help address your roofing needs accurately and provide you with the very best roofing services in Greater Augusta.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit offers News and Press Release Distribution. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

Contact:

Peter Tosto

Tel: 1-404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547676/Inspector-Roofing-of-Evans-Georgia-Retains-Findit-to-Manage-their-Local-Online-Marketing-Campaign