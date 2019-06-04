Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2019) - Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE: NGW) (OTCQX: NXGWF) ("Next Green Wave", "NGW" or the "Company") The Board of Directors are pleased to announce the appointment of Glen Harder to the Next Green Wave directorate.

Glen Harder is a corporate finance and securities lawyer, actively practicing and headquartered in Vancouver, BC. He has over 30 years of experience advising and assisting venture and emerging companies with global operations which conduct business in many different sectors of the economy. Along with years of transactional, strategic and negotiating expertise, Glen will offer legal guidance, corporate governance assistance and strategic advice to our board.

Glen also serves as an independent board and board committee member for other public companies which are listed on CSE and TSXV.

We welcome Glen to the Next Green Wave team and look forward to his participation in our exciting future.

"Glen's years of experience working with public companies in varying capacities will complement our Boards skill set and make us stronger in the areas of compliance, governance and corporate finance. We would like to welcome Glen to the team," stated Leigh Hughes, CEO and Executive Chairman.

About Next Green Wave

Next Green Wave is a vertically integrated seed-to-consumer premium medicinal and recreational cannabis company operating in California. The Company's first state-of-the-art indoor facility (35,000 ft.2) is now entering production with future plans to expand the 15 acres of cannabis zoned land it is situated on. NGW has acquired a seed library of over 120 strains which include several award-winning genetics and cultivars. Recent acquisition of SDC Ventures will complement NGW's branded products and accelerate the company to revenue through SDC's existing partnerships and labels. The investment in OMG will provide NGW access to distribution through the licensing of our brands through Colombia. To find out more visit us at www.nextgreenwave.com or follow us on Twitter at @nextgreenwave, on Instagram, and LinkedIn.

On behalf of the board,

Leigh Hughes,

CEO and Executive Chairman

Next Green Wave Holdings Inc.

Next Green Wave Forward Looking Statements

