Vanadium One Energy Corp.: Vanadium One Energy Corp Announces Name Change to Vanadium One Iron Corp.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2019 / Vanadium One Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSX-V: VONE), is pleased to announce that the company has filed Articles of Amendment effecting its name change to Vanadium One Iron Corp., pursuant to a shareholders' resolution passed at a special meeting of the shareholders on December 18, 2018. The Company expects that its shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name, and with the same ticker symbol "VONE", upon the opening of the markets on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Company CEO, Mr. Martin Walter stated, "The name change provides the Company with a more accurate reflection of our on-going activities at our Mont Sorcier Iron and Vanadium Project in Chibougamau, Quebec."

About Vanadium One Iron Corp.:

Vanadium One Iron Corp. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is focused on advancing its Mont Sorcier, Vanadium-rich, Magnetite Iron Ore Project, in Chibougamau, Quebec. The goal is to continue defining the extent of this resource and demonstrate its economic viability.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains 'forward-looking information' including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

