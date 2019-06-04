Memoori has published a new report, showing how health and productivity benefits will make Human-Centric Lighting a standard feature in all kinds of commercial buildings.

Human-Centric Lighting (HCL) goes beyond simply providing illumination for the built environment. It seeks to realign humans with our natural rhythms by mimicking the progression of sunlight throughout the day. Thereby triggering biological responses that make workers more productive, help patients heal faster and even enhance student learning.

Our new report is a comprehensive guide to the Human-Centric Lighting industry, from the science and technology, to potential applications, drivers and barriers, as well as a detailed exploration of the global market over the next 5 years. We explore who the key players are and the opportunities for startups, as well as the regional differences in this rapidly emerging market.

A global market worth $849m USD in 2019 has developed around this technology and we expect it to reach $3.5 billion by 2024, a 32.75% CAGR over the 5 years. Europe is leading the way in Human-Centric Lighting with a $395m market that currently represents 46% of global revenue.

Human-centric lighting developments are not occurring independently of shifts in lighting in general, nor of wider building trends. In fact, HCL is part of a wider human-centric movement sweeping across almost every building system. This movement has been facilitated by technological advancements in sensing and connectivity, as well as the rise of big data processing and data analytics.

HCL is an inevitable reality for the future of lighting. As the cost of tunable lighting comes down, the lure of health and productivity benefits will make HCL a standard feature in lighting for all kinds of buildings.

About the Report

At ONLY $1,995 USD for a single user license, thisreport filters out all the important conclusions, supported by facts, to demonstrate what is shaping the future of the commercial lighting business. For more information, visit https://memoori.com/portfolio/the-human-centric-lighting-market-2019-to-2024

About Memoori

Memoori is an independent research organization offering advice on technology in smart buildings to companies across the value chain. For more information, visit https://www.memoori.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005012/en/

Contacts:

James McHale

Memoori Research AB

support@memoori.com

+46-8-501-64-177