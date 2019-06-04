- Origenis AI Discovery Platform to Identify and Optimize Small Molecule Preclinical Development Candidates for Glioblastoma -

Origenis GmbH, a privately-held German biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary platform for AI drug discovery and development, today announced that the company has entered into a collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), New York, targeting glioblastoma (GBM), a rare but fatal brain cancer.

Under the research and collaboration agreement, Origenis will use its proprietary AI platform for drug discovery and development. With its intelligent selection and decision making processes, the platform allows identification of non-obvious connections between targets, chemical compounds and their specific properties to turn early leads into promising drugs candidates. The platform features Cippix, a unique tool for evolutionary learning with data extracted from patents, alongside proprietary biology and chemical knowledge, and the alignment of novel compounds to targets with real-life chemical synthesis routes using MolMind

In this collaboration, Origenis and MSK will work together to identify and optimize a novel series of small molecules to inhibit GBM, among the most fatal of cancers. Although GBM are not the most commonly occurring cancers, they are among the most deadly because of the challenge of ensuring drug delivery through the blood brain barrier.

"We welcome this opportunity to collaborate with Memorial Sloan Kettering, one of the world's leading cancer research facilities, to utilize our proven platform for discovering and synthesizing novel small molecules that can cross the blood brain barrier," said Michael Almstetter, Chief Executive Officer, Origenis. "We look forward to pairing their cancer expertise with our unique approach to creating better Preclinical Development Candidates more directly and quickly."

About Origenis GmbH

Origenis GmbH is a privately-held German biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary platform for AI drug discovery and development, resulting in significant IP generation and strong patent protection. Origenis' unique approach to small molecule medicines creates better Preclinical Development Candidates (PDCs) faster by identifying non-obvious connections between targets, chemical compounds and the specific properties needed to make them promising drugs candidates. The platform features Cippix, a unique tool for evolutionary learning with data extracted from patents;MolMindfor optimal decisions and minimal attrition; MOREsystemfor the alignment of novel compounds to targets with real-life chemical synthesis routes and BRAINstorm for ensuring brain penetration and ADME-tox feedback. The Origenis platform has been validated by multiple partners. For more information, visit www.origenis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005053/en/

Contacts:

Michael Almstetter, CEO

Tel: +49 (0)89 780 16 760

Email: michael.almstetter@origenis.com

Dr. Peter Seufer-Wasserthal, CBO

Tel: +49 (0)89 780 16 760

Email: peter.seufer@origenis.com