The Accreditation obtained by SGS, Nº87/C-PR 345, will allow its customers to ensure that their railway products comply with the necessary European standards (interoperability and CE marking) to put on the market and/or into service vehicles and components compliant with the railway interoperability standards and the highest quality assurance, safety, reliability, availability, health, technical compatibility and environmental protection.

Currently, SGS performs certification activities (NoBo/DeBo) and independent security assessment (AsBo/ISA) With the following group accreditations:

NoBo/DeBo (UKAS 6186)

AsBo (PCA AK 013)

ISA (Dakks D-IS-12088-02-01)

Additionally, other related activities performed include:

Certification of Entities in Charge of Maintenance (EEM/ECM) (UKAS 6186)

Welding IN 18085 (015B)

Electrical Laboratories (Dakks D-IS-12088-02-01 and ENAC N º 05/LE011)

IRIS (08/10/14a)

RISAS

Various types of trials related to the railway field

Thanks to SGS, you have professional experts in the field, along with an international presence, which is a real competitive advantage for our clients.

