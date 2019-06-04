Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a leading global innovator of LED products and technology, announced that it filed a patent infringement lawsuit in Germany in the District Court of Düsseldorf against Leuchtstark Vertriebs GmbH, a European LED lighting distributor, asserting infringement of Seoul's LED patents. Seoul is currently investigating Leuchstark's OEM/ODM manufacturers as well as other distributors.

In its complaint, Seoul asserts that this distributor is selling a "MEGAMAN" brand lighting product that infringes Seoul's two LED patents. "MEGAMAN" is an Asian-based LED lamp brand.

The asserted patents relate to one of Seoul's LED light extraction patent portfolios. In December 2018, Seoul successfully enforced a patent in the field of LED light extraction technology, and the District Court of Düsseldorf ordered an injunction against sales of the accused Everlight products as well as a recall of any such products sold after July 13, 2012.

Seoul holds rights to more than 14,000 LED patents, and has notified 90 companies regarding TV, cell phone, lighting, and automobile of patent infringements in the past year. Seoul has successfully enforced 62 patents in 8 countries in the past 5 years, and consider it almost impracticable to manufacture LED products without utilizing Seoul's patented technology.

Technology Number of Patents Asserted

in litigation LED epitaxial layers growth 8 LED Chip structure and fabrication 26 LED Package/Module/Bulb 14 LED Optics (Direct type lens) 7 LED Driver 5 Color Quality 2 TOTAL 62 Number of patens that Seoul has asserted in the past 5 years' in litigation

"Respecting intellectual property is essential to establish a fair competition business culture. We will take all necessary legal actions against companies that have suspicions of infringing our patents or of unlawful access to our trade secret by luring employees, as we have done against Everlight," said Nam Ki-bum, Executive Vice President of the Lighting Department at Seoul Semiconductor.

