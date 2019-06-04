Vect-Horus announced today the signing of the Research Collaboration and Option Agreement (the "Agreement") with Astellas Pharma Inc., a Japan based pharmaceutical company ("Astellas"). Vect-Horus will use its proprietary technology VECTrans to transport Astellas' antibody to the brain for the treatment of CNS diseases.

Vect-Horus has developed vectors, which improve the transport of therapeutic molecules to the brain or to tumors. These vectors target different receptors that are involved in a process known as Receptor-Mediated Transport. With a large panel of vectors, each collaboration is designed on a case-by-case study.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Agreement, Vect-Horus will conjugate Astellas's antibody with its vectors and will be in charge of conjugate design, initial production and validation. Vect-Horus will potentially be eligible to receive upfront, development and commercial milestone payments and royalties on net sales of products.

"This agreement with a global leader at the forefront of healthcare innovation reflects the growing interest in our drug delivery platform based on vectors and more widely the potential of our approach to facilitate the addressing of diagnostic and therapeutic molecules to different organs and particularly to the brain", said Alexandre Tokay, co-founder and CEO of Vect-Horus.

"We appreciate the efforts of Astellas team in getting the agreement completed and we are looking forward to working with Astellas scientists to building a successful partnership" said Dr Jamal Temsamani, Director of Drug Development, Vect-Horus.

With the signing of the Agreement, Vect-Horus pursues its intensive business development strategy to collaborate with biopharmaceutical companies and propose its VECTrans technology to improve the brain delivery of their therapeutic drugs.

About Vect-Horus

Vect-Horus designs and develops vectors that facilitate targeting and delivery of therapeutic or imaging agents to organs, including the brain and tumours. Vect-Horus combines these different agents to its vectors that specifically target various receptors, allowing these agents to cross natural barriers (first and foremost the blood-brain-barrier) which limit access of therapeutic or imaging agents to their targets. The proof of concept of the technology has already been established in animal models using different vectorized molecules. Created in 2005, Vect-Horus is a spin-off of the Institute for Neurophysiopathology (INP, UMR7051, CNRS and Aix Marseille University), headed by Dr Michel Khrestchatisky, co-founder. To learn more Vect-Horus, visit www.vect-horus.com. For more information about this press release, please contact Elodie Dormes, Business Development Manager, contact@vect-horus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005093/en/

Contacts:

Elodie Dormes

contact@vect-horus.com