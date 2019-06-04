Automation Hero Named in Gartner's Cool Vendors in Sales Technologies for its AI Automation Platform

Intelligent process automation platform among top technologies for sales organizations

SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN, June 04, 2019has been included in Gartner's Cool Vendors in Sales Technologies 2019 report. Its revolutionary intelligent process automation platform (IPA) combines robotic process automation (RPA) with artificial intelligence (AI) to automate mundane processes and common customer requests while producing data-driven insights to augment employee decision making.



The platform benefits the enterprise across departments but has seen exceptional success in the sales organization due to the high cost of inefficient sales processes. According to Gartner, "Organizations need to rely on forward-thinking providers to fuel their digital transformations and move the needle from reaction to innovation."

Perfectly optimized for sales

Automation Hero benefits application leaders supporting sales technology investments by intelligently automating repetitive and manual business processes, freeing up employees to impact the bottom line.



According to Salesforce, sales reps spend 64 percent of their time on non-selling tasks with administrative tasks alone taking up 25 percent. CRM data entry is an example of a necessary, but costly process. According to Introhive, CRM users spend 5.5 hours each week on activities and contacts that cost companies $13,200 every year per sales rep; which can add up to millions of dollars each year for large sales organizations. Automation Hero customers in financial services, telecommunications and travel and tourism have cited ROIs in the hundreds of millions by saving each employee up to one hour per day.

Automation Hero tackles repetitive tasks through its simplified user interface in the form of a proactive and adaptive augmented intelligence assistant leveraged by sales representatives. The platform also allows administrators to easily point-and-click together powerful and highly customized automations in a no-coding environment. More than 50 connectors and a custom plugin API ensures legacy compatibility and integration with even the most complex IT systems.

RPA + AI

The startup is challenging the RPA space by taking an AI and data-centric approach. Current RPA technology was architected over a decade ago and is limited to automating simple, repetitive, rule-based click robots. Intelligence, data integration, processing and machine learning are added as an afterthought, making current technological offerings limited to simple tasks.

Automation Hero tackles the problem with a completely new approach. It creates an intelligence fabric by running highly scalable, distributed automation flows that weave together click robots, structured and unstructured data sources, deep learning, data processing and the human workforce that creates an operating system for the modern enterprise.

A complimentary copy of the report is available here .

Gartner Cool Vendors in Sales Technologies, Ilona Hansen, Melissa Hilbert, Theodore Travis, Adnan Zijadic, 16 May 2019

