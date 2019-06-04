Ganapati plc - Trading Update

4 June 2019

Ganapati Plc

("Ganapati" or "the Company")

Trading Update

The Directors wish to inform shareholders of the following commercial development:

iGaming content for Betsson Group

Ganapati Plc is a growing international gaming technology company producing unique, immersive slot games based around elements of Japanese culture, which feature authentic Japanese designs, and is pleased to announce that following the Partner Agreement ("Partner Agreement") which its wholly-owned subsidiary Ganapati (Malta) Limited ("Ganapati Malta") entered into with Relax Gaming Limited ("Partner Platform") in October 2018, for the purpose of facilitating the offering of online casino games to integrated Operators.

Under the above ("Partner Agreement") Ganapati (Malta) has signed a "Partner Terms" with a leading global iGaming Operator, Betsson Group Limited, and among other things the ("Partner Agreement") remains the same, except for the revenue share agreed with the Operator.

Effective in generating positive results, the deal has significantly expanded Ganapati's iGaming offering of titles such as the popular Wild Sumo, Samurai Girl and Great Beauties of China, as well as the new 2019 flagship game, Neo Tokyo, which will become available to play on the gaming giant's online casino platform.

Betsson Group Limited is a Malta-based subsidiary of Betsson AB, a Swedish company offering a wide number of online gambling products to European players. Betsson AB trades on the NASDAQ Stockholm Large Cap List.

Joey Hurtado, MD of Casino Brands at Betsson Group said: "Ganapati's unique content offers a different proposition for slots players and I feel their offering will resonate with players across all of Betsson Group's brands. This addition is a further step in our pledge to offer the most engaging player experience in the industry."

Directorate Change

Taku Sawada, the Director has stepped down from the role of Director and the Board including his role as Director of Ganapati's subsidiaries on 31th May 2019. The Company would like to thank Taku Sawada for his time on the Board through the admission of the Company's Ordinary Shares to trading on NEX Exchange and his support and guidance over his term.

Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Ganapati Plc for the purchase or sale of any securities, nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful.

The Directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement

