Wall Street Horizon Wins 'Best Data Provider - Equities' at Technical Analyst Awards 2019

Event Data Provider also Recognized as a Finalist for "Best Specialist Product"

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2019 / Wall Street Horizon, a leading corporate event data provider to institutional investors, today announced that it was awarded "Best Data Provider - Equities" at The Technical Analyst Awards 2019. The award recognizes the quality and accuracy of the firm's event data, which covers over 40 event categories on over 7,000 equities worldwide, helping institutional investors monitor earnings release dates, shareholder meeting dates, M&A activity and more. The firm's web-based platform, Enchilada, was also named a finalist in the "Best Specialist Product" category.

The Technical Analyst Awards, organized by the Global Markets Media publication The Technical Analyst, is devoted to technical analysis research, data and trading software for the institutional investment market. The awards are now in their 11th year and attract participation from hundreds of banks, research houses and software companies across the globe.

"Over the past 15 years, Wall Street Horizon has focused on delivering the most accurate and timely corporate event data to institutional investors," said Barry L. Star, Founder and CEO of Wall Street Horizon. "We are centered around solving data problems and providing clients with the critical corporate events that they may be missing. It's an honor that our team's efforts have now translated into official industry recognition. We are looking forward to building on this success as we move into the second half of 2019."

Wall Street Horizon is continuously expanding its offering to meet the demands of institutional investors and traders. Earlier this year, the firm partnered with Lucena Research to bring a combined offering to the market that analyzes datasets and provides traders with actionable signals for making strategic investment decisions.

To learn more about Wall Street Horizon's data and its web-based platform Enchilada, visit www.wallstreethorizon.com.

About Wall Street Horizon

Wall Street Horizon provides traders, portfolio managers, IROs, academics and others an ever-expanding set of forward-looking and historical corporate event datasets, including earnings dates, dividend dates, options expiration dates, splits, spinoffs and a wide variety of investor-related conferences. With access available via machine-readable feeds, the Enchilada web-based application and a growing network of third-party channel partners, the company's data is widely recognized for its unmatched accuracy and timeliness. For more information, please visit www.wallstreethorizon.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Herman

Caliber Corporate Advisers

lauren@calibercorporate.com

952.221.4615

SOURCE: Wall Street Horizon

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547587/Wall-Street-Horizon-Wins-Best-Data-Provider--Equities-at-Technical-Analyst-Awards-2019