Water Technologies International, Inc. Initiates Sales & Targets Clinics and Retail Chains for its Now Brands Healthy Solutions High Quality Hemp Derived CBD Product Line

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2019 / Water Technologies International, Inc., (OTC PINK: WTII) the leader in the technology in atmospheric water generator's production and design and water treatment, announced today that its New Company Now Brands Healthy Solutions has begun Selling its CBD and CBG Oils, Gummy's, Creams, Balms, and Pet Treats. The Company has already sold product under its new Brand of its CBD, "Hemp Derived Cannabidiol" non-THC product line. The high-quality products are all third party tested by an independent lab. The formulas and labeling are now complete with the Now Brands Healthy Solutions name. The CBD water and additional SKUs with CBD Pain Roll-ons and Cosmetic Products will also be sold by Now Brands HS, Inc. The company is expecting to have several payment solutions available online that should be available soon, the Website: WWW.NOWBRANDSHS.COM is now online and show cases the product line. The Company is still in negations with alcoholic brands through acquisition.

Water Technologies, Inc.'s CEO, William Scott Tudor, said, "This is just one step toward an exciting year for Water Technologies and its wholly owned subsidiaries. I am working hard to execute our development regarding our move into the CBD, Hemp Derived, beverage and all products in the CBD industry. We have made a few sales and I am confident that when the quality of our products is known we will continue to increase sales and interest in our Hemp derived products. I want to increase and diversify our revenue growth. We are also working to acquire another company with existing sales and distribution. This will help our water and additional SKUs in our product line over the next few years. The CBD Hemp industry here in the USA is expected to reach over Multi-Billion dollars in sales by 2022 by some analysts accounts!"

Water Technologies International, Inc. is now ready to expand from a "Pure Water Play" regenerating, cleaning producing drinking water, water for agriculture and a full line or wastewater treatment solutions. To a now more diversified Company in the "Hemp Derived Cannabidiol Beverage Industry", as well. The Water Zone acquisition has brought stable revenues and continues providing commercial and industrial wastewater solutions as it strives to improve the existing technology and drive sales in Florida and on a Global basis.

A video showing the proof of concept prototype is available at the company's website, www.gr8water.net.

For a direct link to a copy of the company's product information "Slick Sheets" visit our website at: www.gr8water.net/products/product-slick-sheets.

About the Company Water Technologies International, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries, GR8 Water, Inc. (Great Water) and Aqua Pure International, Inc. (Specializing in Filtration Systems) are engaged in the manufacture and distribution of technologically advanced Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG). These unique devices utilize a patent pending air purification input system to produce clean, great-tasting, safe water from the humidity in the air. GR8 Water makes freestanding water factory units for the home or office and large, industrial-sized water units using a modular design that can produce up to thousands of gallons of water each day from ambient air. GR8 Water strives to make safe drinking water available to everyone on the planet, making the world a better place in which to live while nurturing the environment. The Company has patents issued by the USPTO and has filed for additional patents with the USTPO. It has also filed globally through the Patent Cooperation Treaty. Its "Water village" trademark has been issued by the USPTO.

