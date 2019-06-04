Leading CBD Information Site Identifies Brands With Trustworthy Public Lab Reports

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2019 / Popular CBD Brands has undergone a rigorous evaluation of the world's best CBD oils. Their BioMD+ review makes it clear that the BioMD+ brand stands out above the rest. With a full published lab report for each product and a money-back satisfaction guarantee, Popular CBD Brands has determined that BioMD+ goes above and beyond to manufacture the best possible product and create the best possible customer experience.

"I can say one thing right off the bat, though. It tastes great. I know other brands are adding terpenes, but BioMD+ is the only brand I've tried to date where I can actually taste them..." Stated a user from www.reddit.com/r/CBDOilReviews/

Popular CBD Brands - a website specializing in CBD reviews and consumer advocacy - has compiled a complete list of the best CBD brands that conduct batch testing for CBD content and publish the results. The website encourages all consumers to consult the list before buying any CBD oil to avoid purchasing mislabeled products. The CBD industry has been under scrutiny recently due to the fact that multiple products have been subjected to tested by independent groups and found to have labeling inaccuracies with regard to their CBD content.

Discussing the rampant labeling inaccuracies, Popular CBD Brands owner Tim McComsey said, "The CBD industry has experienced truly explosive growth, and companies are trying to ride that wave by bringing new CBD products to the market as quickly as possible."

To launch products without delay, some companies take shortcuts. McComsey continued, "The problem with rushing a product to market is that some CBD companies have no knowledge of how their CBD gets from the farm to the bottle. Some companies import CBD goods from anonymous sellers on clearing houses like Alibaba. Others buy finished products from white-label manufacturers and simply put their own labels on them. Companies that don't conduct frequent batch testing know almost nothing about what's actually in their products."

About Popular CBD Brands: Popular CBD Brands reviews the world's best CBD products and publishes vital information that can help consumers make informed buying decisions. For consumers with different needs, the site also features lists updated to show the best CBD gummies, vape juices and other products of 2019. The site strives to be a comprehensive resource that guides CBD buyers through every stage of the customer journey.

