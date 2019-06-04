DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Fabasoft AG / Release of Financial
Reports
Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report
2019-06-04 / 14:46
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately
available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG German:
https://www.fabasoft.com/group_Fabasoft_Jahresfinanzbericht_2018_2019.pdf
2019-06-04 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime
Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin,
Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf
End of News DGAP News Service
819133 2019-06-04
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJune 04, 2019 08:46 ET (12:46 GMT)
Reports
Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report
2019-06-04 / 14:46
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately
available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG German:
https://www.fabasoft.com/group_Fabasoft_Jahresfinanzbericht_2018_2019.pdf
2019-06-04 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime
Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin,
Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf
End of News DGAP News Service
819133 2019-06-04
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJune 04, 2019 08:46 ET (12:46 GMT)