sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,053 Euro		+0,021
+65,62 %
WKN: A2H7JC ISIN: CA9152971052 Ticker-Symbol: U06 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UPCO INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UPCO INTERNATIONAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,047
0,051
15:19
0,048
0,052
15:23
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UPCO INTERNATIONAL INC
UPCO INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UPCO INTERNATIONAL INC0,053+65,62 %